Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Prediction: Sooners Defend Home Field

Two ranked SEC squads will square off on Saturday night when Tennessee vs. Oklahoma kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Volunteers have won their first 3 games by an average of 59 points, but they will head to Oklahoma for their first road game of the season. The Sooners have had a few close calls and will look to defend their home field for the 4th time this season. Can Tennessee stay hot and cover the 7 point spread?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Tennessee Volunteers (-7) at Oklahoma Sooners (+7); o/u 57.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 21, 2024

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Norman, OK

TV: ABC

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Vols

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 82% of bets are on Tennessee. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee has been dominant to open up the 2024 season behind freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava. Their last game was a 71-0 victory over Kent State that saw the Vols rush for 456 yards. Prior to that, the Vols took on a then ranked NC State team, beating them 51-10. Nico threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns but also had 2 interceptions. He also ran for 65 yards and a touchdown. Dylan Sampson ran for 132 yards and 2 touchdowns as well. The defense only allowed 104 passing yards to Grayson McCall, forced two fumbles and picked him off one time for a touchdown. NC State only managed 39 rush yards in that game.

Oklahoma Sooners

Despite a 3-0 start to the season, Oklahoma has looked a bit shaky at times. Last week they beat Tulane 34-19 and the prior week edged out Houston 16-12. Quarterback Jackson Arnold threw for 169 yards against Tulane, adding a touchdown and an interception that was returned for a touchdown. He was good on the ground with 97 yards on 14 carries and 2 touchdowns. The pick 6 brought the score of the game to 24-19. After a field goal to start the 2nd half, the Sooners struggled to get much going on offense, with a punt, pick 6, punt, and punt before the defense picked off Tulane on their own side of the field which led to a touchdown. In the 4 point win over Houston, Arnold had 174 passing yards and 2 touchdowns along with an interception. He had 11 carries for 28 yards in this one. Oklahoma is ranked 98th out of 134 teams in yards per play, at 4.6.

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends

Tennessee is 9-4 ATS in their last 13 games

The OVER is 9-4 in Tennessee’s last 13 games

Oklahoma is 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games

The OVER is 5-3 in Oklahoma’s last 8 home games

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Prediction:

I’ll take the ranked home dog on Saturday night +7. The Sooners have had a few close games and I love that. They’ve been battle tested and were able to figure it out. Tennessee has been living on easy street, even against an NC State team that was ranked but I don’t think is actually that good. This Oklahoma defense is different from anything freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava has seen so far. They are tied for the most turnovers so far this season with 10. The Sooners also are 12th in the country in sacks per game with 3.7. This will be Tennessee’s first road game and it will be very loud. If Jackson Arnold can keep the ball moving for Oklahoma and not throw any pick 6’s I think Oklahoma has a great chance to win this one. The 7 points is just an added bonus.

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Prediction: Oklahoma +7