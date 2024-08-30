TCU vs. Stanford Prediction: Home Dog the Smart Bet?

Is the home dog the smart bet in Friday night’s TCU vs. Stanford matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET? Or will the Horned Frogs roll?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

TCU Horned Frogs (-9.5) at Stanford Cardinal (+9.5); o/u 60

10:30 p.m. ET, Friday, August 30, 2024

Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA

TV: ESPN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Love Horned Frogs

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 72% of bets are on TCU. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Wright starting at wideout for TCU

Dylan Wright is starting at wide receiver for Texas Christian’s season opener against Stanford, Jamie Plunkett of 247sports.com reports. The senior wide receiver will get the starting nod at right wideout with Savion Williams manning the left wideout position. Wright saw a dropoff in his stats last season with the Horned Frogs after a switch from Minnesota, so this start could help him elevate his play.

Daniels listed as co-starter vs. TCU

Ashton Daniels is listed as a co-starter for Friday’s opener versus TCU. Daniels, along with Justin Larson and Elijah Brown, is listed as a co-starter for Week 1. Daniels started the majority of last season, completing nearly 59 percent of his passes for 2,247 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He added 292 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Given he started over Lamson and outplayed him, Daniels seemingly has the edge but there will likely not be a clear answer until shortly before kickoff Friday.

TCU vs. Stanford Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Texas Christian’s last 11 games

Texas Christian is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Stanford’s last 7 games at home

Stanford is 5-13 ATS in its last 18 games

TCU vs. Stanford Betting Prediction

Take Stanford. This is too many points to be handing a home team in a primetime matchup. I know the Cardinal have questions on offense, mainly at quarterback, but Josh Hoover has a live arm. This isn’t your father’s pop-gun arm Stanford QB. Hoover can sling it. If the Cardinal can generate a turnover or two and keep the momentum-killing penalties to a minimum, then Stanford will keep this game tight throughout.

TCU vs. Stanford Prediction: Stanford Cardinal +9.5