Stanford vs. Clemson: Tigers Win Big at Home?

Stanford returns to the East coast to follow up their first ACC victory with a matchup against the Clemson Tigers. Following a bad loss to Georgia, Clemson has bounced back with two consecutive 24+ point wins. The Tigers will be 21.5 point favorites on Saturday night when this Stanford vs. Clemson game kicks off. Can the Cardinal pull off another upset? Or will Clemson prove too powerful?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Stanford Cardinal (+21.5) at Clemson Tigers (-21.5) o/u 56.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 28, 2024

Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

TV: ESPN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Cardinal

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 53% of bets are on Stanford. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Stanford Cardinal

Stanford played their first ACC matchup in program history when they traveled to Syracuse NY to take on the Orange. As 9 point underdogs, the Cardinal pulled out a 26-24 victory with a Emmet Kenney game winning field goal as time expired. Quarterback Ashton Daniels connected with Elic Ayomanor for a 27 yard gain on 4th and 9 to set up for the field goal. Daniels finished with 178 passing yards for 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions. The Cardinal combined for 173 rush yards with Chris Davis Jr. leading the way with 79 yards. The defense held Kyle McCord to just 2 touchdown passes and picked him off twice as well. The Orange struggled running the ball with LeQuint Allen gaining just 25 yards. Note that Syracuse was not at full strength at wide receiver.

Clemson Tigers

The Tigers have bounced back well after a disappointing loss to Georgia to kick off the season. They have won 2 straight games, with the latest being a 59-35 victory over NC State. Cade Klubnik threw for 209 yards and 3 touchdowns while also adding 70 yards rushing with a touchdown. Phil Mafah led the way on the ground with 107 yards and a touchdown. The defense forced 2 fumbles and an interception. This game was 59-14 entering the 4th quarter. NC State went on to score 3 touchdowns to bring their total to 35. Clemson still did cover the 17.5 point spread.

Stanford vs. Clemson Betting Trends

Stanford is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 road games

The UNDER is 6-5 in Stanford’s last 11 games

Clemson is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 home games

The OVER is 4-2 in Clemson’s last 6 games at home

Stanford vs. Clemson Prediction:

I’ll take the Clemson Tigers to cover the 21.5 point spread at home. As of the writing of this article, the game is still set to kick off at 7 p.m. ET as scheduled. Stanford’s flight was canceled on Thursday but they are en route and will arrive at some time around 7 p.m. ET Friday night. Clemson has been rolling since losing to Georgia, beating App State by 46 and NC State by 24. Stanford is averaging 26.5 points per game this season and will be going up against a very strong Clemson defense. Clemson is playing their 3rd consecutive home game while Stanford is traveling across the country for the 2nd time in 2 weeks. I don’t think Stanford will be able to keep up with the Tigers in this matchup. The Cardinal is giving up 346 pass yards per game which is 129th in the country. Clemson is averaging 285 pass yards per game, good for 24th in the country. I don’t think the Clemson offense will have a hard time scoring. My one fear here is a backdoor cover from Stanford. The Tigers were up 59-14 entering the 4th quarter to NC State before losing the 4th quarter 21-0. They still won by 24 which still covered the spread of that game and would have with the spread for this matchup but let’s just not get into that situation.

Stanford vs. Clemson Prediction: Clemson -21.5