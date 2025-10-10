South Florida vs North Texas Odds – Expert Pick & Public Betting

South Florida vs North Texas — Date, Time & TV

Matchup: South Florida Bulls at North Texas Mean Green

South Florida Bulls at North Texas Mean Green Date/Time: Friday, Oct 10, 2025 — 7:30 PM ET

Friday, Oct 10, 2025 — 7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Venue: DATCU Stadium (Denton, TX)

South Florida vs North Texas Odds — Open (Oct 6)

Spread: South Florida −1 / North Texas +1

South Florida −1 / North Texas +1 Moneyline: South Florida −105 / North Texas −115

South Florida −105 / North Texas −115 Total: 66.5

66.5 Notes: Market pinned near a pick’em with a mid-60s total; books are protecting the pivot at 1 and the total band 66–67.

Current Odds — Live Board

Spread: South Florida −1 (−110) / North Texas +1 (−110)

South Florida −1 (−110) / North Texas +1 (−110) Moneyline: South Florida −105 / North Texas −115

South Florida −105 / North Texas −115 Total: 66.5

66.5 Move (open → now): Holding around pick; any drift to USF −1.5 or UNT −1.5 will draw quick buyback.

Public Betting & Line Movement

Spread tickets: Slight majority leaning USF −1; money close to even with small swings on juice changes.

Slight majority leaning USF −1; money close to even with small swings on juice changes. Total tickets: Over interest typical at 66.5; sharper Under shows only at 67.5+.

Over interest typical at 66.5; sharper Under shows only at 67.5+. Read: Recreational bettors tend to chase whichever side flips to plus-money on the ML; pros aim for −1 or better with a reduced price.

Matchup & Availability

USF: RB room healthy; WR depth gives YAC upside. Watch OL rotation notes Friday.

RB room healthy; WR depth gives YAC upside. Watch OL rotation notes Friday. North Texas: QB/WR continuity strong; secondary depth is the swing factor vs tempo.

QB/WR continuity strong; secondary depth is the swing factor vs tempo. Edge: Explosives and finishing drives — whichever team wins the red zone likely wins the cover.

Key Numbers & Angles

Side: Around pick to −1 is largely a moneyline decision — price shop ML vs spread juice.

Around pick to −1 is largely a moneyline decision — price shop ML vs spread juice. Total: 66.5 sits just under a cluster; Over buyers prefer ≤66.5, Under buyers want 67.5+.

66.5 sits just under a cluster; Over buyers prefer ≤66.5, Under buyers want 67.5+. Derivatives: 1H Over often tracks these profiles if early drives avoid penalties/short FG stalls.

Expert Pick & Buy Points

Pick: South Florida ML (−105)

Buy up to: −115 on ML or −1 at −110.

−115 on ML or −1 at −110. If market flips: Take North Texas ML at plus money only (≥ +100) — avoid laying −115 if the pick’em toggles back.

Take North Texas ML at plus money only (≥ +100) — avoid laying −115 if the pick’em toggles back. Total lean: Over 66.5 only with pre-kick tempo confirmation or live at ≤ 65.5.

