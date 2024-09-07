Close Menu
    NCAAF Articles

    South Florida vs. Alabama Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    South Florida vs. Alabama

    The South Florida Bulls will head to Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. With the Tide listed as 31.0-point favorites and the total at 64 points what is the best bet from Bryant-Denny Stadium? Keep reading for our South Florida vs. Alabama prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    359 South Florida (+31.0) at 360 Alabama (+11.0); o/u 64

    7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 7, 2024

    Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

    TV: ESPN

    South Florida vs. Alabama Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 82% of bets are on Alabama. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    South Florida Bulls Game Notes

    South Florida moved to 1-0 after defeating Bethune-Cookman 48-3 on August 31st. Kelley Joiner had a big game on the ground rushing 78 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. The Bulls travel to Tuscaloosa to face the Tide on Saturday.

    Alabama Crimson Tide Game Notes

    Alabama won their season opener 63-0 against Western Kentucky. Jalen Milroe accounted for four total touchdowns, two through the air and two on the ground. The Tide hope for a similar result as they host South Florida.

    Alabama is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 home games.

    South Florida is 2-3 SU in its last 5 road games.

    The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 games for Alaba,a.

    South Florida vs. Alabama BETTING PREDICTION

    Lay the big number with the Tide. Alabama destroyed Western Kentucky last week and I think we see another one sided victory on Saturday. Despite scoring 48 points last week, South Florida only threw for 172 total yards. If the Bulls aren’t able to move the ball through the air this could get ugly quickly. The Tide roll once again.

    South Florida vs. Alabama Prediction: Alabama -31

