    South Carolina vs. Clemson Prediction: Which Palmetto State team will triumph?

    Alex BeckerBy
    South Carolina vs. Clemson

    Number 15 South Carolina heads to Clemson to face the #12 Tigers at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN on Saturday afternoon. Can the Tigers cover the 2.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our South Carolina vs. Clemson betting prediction.

    South Carolina is 8-3 straight up this season and 8-3 against the spread. Their best win came against Teas A&M, and their worst loss came against LSU.

    Clemson is 9-2 straight up this season and 5-6 against the spread. Their best win came against Pittsburgh, and their worst loss came against Louisville.    

    South Carolina vs. Clemson Matchup & Betting Odds

    347 South Carolina Gamecocks (+2.5) at 348 Clemson Tigers (-2.5); o/u 49.5

    12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 30, 2024

    Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

    TV: ESPN

    South Carolina vs. Clemson Public Betting Prediction

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 73% of bets are on South Carolina. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    South Carolina Gamecocks Game Notes

    Gamecocks tight end Joshua Simon (undisclosed), tight end Brady Hunt (lower leg), wide receiver Jared Brown (undisclosed), offensive lineman Jakai Moore (undisclosed), running back Matthew Fuller (undisclosed), and defensive tackle Nick Barrett (undisclosed) are all officially listed as questionable to play this weekend. Simon would be the biggest loss among the group listed above. He leads South Carolina in receptions (31), receiving yards (433), and receiving touchdowns (6) this season.

    Clemson Tigers Game Notes

    Tigers offensive lineman Trent Howard (knee), cornerback Corian Gipson (undisclosed), wide receiver Tyler Brown (ankle), wide receiver Troy Stellato (thumb), offensive lineman Elyjah Thurmon (ankle), offensive lineman Collin Sadler (foot), kicker/punter Quinn Castner (leg), and linebacker Kobe McCloud (knee) will all sit out Saturday’s game against the Gamecocks.

    Clemson defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart, linebacker Wade Woodaz, cornerback Shelton Lewis, and offensive lineman Dietrick Pennington are all listed as questionable with undisclosed injuries this weekend. 

    South Carolina is 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games against Clemson.

    The Gamecocks are 3-4 ATS in non-conference games since the start of last season.

    Clemson is 7-6 ATS as the home team since the start of last season.

    Clemson is 55-44-1 ATS as a favorite since the start of the 2017 season.

    South Carolina vs. Clemson Betting Prediction

    Clemson has dominated their rivalry with South Carolina over the past decade. In the past 10 matchups between these Palmetto State rivals, the Tigers are 8-2 straight up and 6-4 against the spread. The line for this game currently sits at Clemson -2.5. The last time the line was nearly this small was in 2014. Clemson was playing at home and favored by 3.5 points over South Carolina in that matchup. The Tigers easily defeated the Gamecocks 35-17 in that late-November contest. I could see this game playing out in a very similar way. The public really likes South Carolina in this matchup, but I don’t. I’m laying the points with Clemson at home in this non-conference rivalry clash. 

    College Football Week 14 South Carolina vs. Clemson Betting Prediction: CLEMSON TIGERS -2.5 

