South Carolina vs. Alabama CFB Prediction: Can Tide win by 3 TDs?

Unranked South Carolina heads to Tuscaloosa to face #7 Alabama at 12:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+ on Saturday afternoon. Can the Gamecocks cover the 21.5-point spread as road underdogs this weekend? Keep reading for our South Carolina vs. Alabama betting prediction.

South Carolina is 3-2 straight up this season and 3-2 against the spread. Their best win came against Kentucky, and their worst loss came against Ole Miss.

Alabama is 4-1 straight up this season and 3-2 against the spread. Their best win came against Georgia, and their only loss came against Vanderbilt.

South Carolina vs. Alabama Matchup & Betting Odds

181 South Carolina Gamecocks (+21.5) at 182 Alabama Crimson Tide (-21.5); o/u 50.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 12, 2024

Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

TV: ABC/ESPN+

South Carolina vs. Alabama Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 76% of bets are on Alabama. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

South Carolina Gamecocks Game Notes

Gamecocks starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers (ankle), offensive lineman Jakai Moore (undisclosed), defensive back Emory Floyd (undisclosed), and linebacker Andrew Colasurdo (undisclosed) are all listed as questionable for this weekend’s road tilt with Alabama.

The biggest potential loss of that group would be Sellers. The redshirt freshman has a QBR of 43.3 this year and has thrown for 555 yards and 2 touchdowns on the campaign. LaNorris Sellers has also run for 200 yards and 3 touchdowns in 4 games of action this year. If Sellers can’t go, South Carolina will likely trot out Auburn transfer Robby Ashford. He has a QBR of 43.2 in 4 games of action this year.

Alabama Crimson Tide Game Notes

Crimson Tide wide receiver Jalen Hale will miss Saturday’s game as he recovers from a significant knee injury. He’ll likely miss a big chunk of the 2024 campaign.

Alabama linebacker Qua Russaw (leg) and wide receiver Cole Adams (arm) are both officially listed as questionable for this weekend’s game against South Carolina. Russaw has 13 total tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble this season. Adams has 4 catches for 37 yards this year.

South Carolina vs. Alabama Betting Trends

South Carolina is 3-0 ATS in their last 3 games against Alabama.

The Gamecocks are 7-4 ATS in conference games since the start of last season.

Alabama is 1-2 ATS after a loss since the start of the 2022 season.

The over is 14-4-1 in Alabama’s games since the start of last season.

South Carolina vs. Alabama Betting Prediction

This is a good spot for South Carolina. The Gamecocks are coming off a 27-3 loss to Ole Miss last weekend. That score is likely why this line is so high. South Carolina has been able to bounce back after subpar performances this year. The Gamecocks only beat Old Dominion by 4 points in Week 1, then went on the road and trounced Kentucky 31-6 in Week 2. They’re in a position to surprise people again against Alabama on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide are coming off of a loss to Vanderbilt last weekend. Alabama lost 40-35 on the road in Nashville a week after securing a monster win over Georgia. The thing about Alabama’s loss to Vanderbilt was that it didn’t seem like a fluke. The Commodores rang up 418 yards of total offense and converted 13 of 19 third and fourth down attempts. The last time South Carolina and Alabama played each other, the Tide won 47-23 as 25.5-point favorites. I could see the Gamecocks losing again, but keeping it just close enough to cover the three-touchdown spread on Saturday. I’m taking South Carolina and the points in this one.