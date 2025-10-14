 South Alabama vs Arkansas State Odds: Preview & Pick

Last Updated on October 14, 2025 11:14 am by admin

South Alabama vs Arkansas State odds favor the Jaguars by a touchdown as these two Sun Belt programs meet in Week 8. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+, with South Alabama looking to build on a strong defensive showing last week. Arkansas State continues to improve under head coach Butch Jones, but the Red Wolves will be tested against one of the league’s most efficient rushing attacks.

South Alabama vs Arkansas State odds — Opening Numbers

Spread: South Alabama −7 (−110) / Arkansas State +7 (−110)

Total: 58 (−110)

Moneyline: South Alabama −270 / Arkansas State +220

Matchup breakdown & edges

South Alabama has leaned on its physical ground game behind La’Damian Webb, who’s averaging over 5.5 yards per carry with nine touchdowns. Quarterback Carter Bradley has provided balance, though turnovers have occasionally stalled drives in plus territory. Arkansas State counters with freshman quarterback Jaylen Raynor, whose dual-threat ability has sparked an offense averaging more than 30 points per game since Week 4. However, the Red Wolves’ defense still ranks near the bottom of the Sun Belt in explosive plays allowed, a potential problem against South Alabama’s tempo and size advantage in the trenches.

Betting trends & angles

South Alabama has covered two of its last three road games and is 4–2 to the over this season. Arkansas State has been profitable at home, covering four straight in Jonesboro, though three of those came as underdogs of a touchdown or more. Early public betting leans slightly toward South Alabama at −7, with totals action split evenly after opening at 57.5. If tempo holds, this could develop into one of Saturday’s higher-scoring Sun Belt matchups.

South Alabama vs Arkansas State prediction & expert pick

South Alabama’s rushing efficiency and defensive front give the Jaguars a clear edge, but Arkansas State’s offense has found rhythm at home. Expect the Red Wolves to score enough to stay inside the number, though the Jaguars should still control the game script.

Pick: Arkansas State +7 (−110). Secondary lean: Over 58 (−110).

