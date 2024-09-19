South Alabama vs. Appalachian State: Total too low?

The South Alabama Jaguars will head to Boone to take on the Mountaineers. With App State listed as 7.5-point favorites and the total at 62.5 points what is the best bet from Kidd Brewer Stadium? Keep reading for our South Alabama vs. Appalachian State prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

30 South Alabama Jaguars (+7.5) at 304 Appalachian State (-7.5); o/u 62.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, September 19, 2024

Kidd Brewer Stadium, Boone, NC

TV: ESPN

South Alabama vs. Appalachian State Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 56% of bets are on App State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

South Alabama Jaguars Game Notes

South Alabama moved to 1-2 after defeating Northwestern State 87-10 on September 12th. Da’Marion Bothwell rushed for 143 yards on 7 attempts. The Jaguars look to improve .500 on Thursday night.

Appalachian State Mountaineers Game Notes

Appalachian State improved to 2-01after their 2-point victory against East Carolina last Saturday. Joey Aguilar threw for 424 yards and 2 TDs in the victory. The Mountaineers will host South Alabama on Thursday looking to improve to 3-1.

South Alabama vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends

South Alabama is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 road games.

App State is 3-2 SU in its last 5 home games.

The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 games for South Alabama.

South Alabama vs. Appalachian State BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Over. Both of these teams can light up the scoreboard. Lopez for South Alabama and Aguilar for the Mountaineers are likely to both throw for a lot of yards in this one. My only concern is these teams not capitalizing in the red zone, or turnovers, but I think the Over is a solid play in this one.

South Alabama vs. Appalachian State Prediction: Over 62.5