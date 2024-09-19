Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAF Articles

    South Alabama vs. Appalachian State: Total too low?

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    South Alabama vs. Appalachian State
    Appalachian State head coach Shawn Clark walks on the field during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday Sept. 3, 2022, in Boone, N.C. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

    The South Alabama Jaguars will head to Boone to take on the Mountaineers. With App State listed as 7.5-point favorites and the total at 62.5 points what is the best bet from Kidd Brewer Stadium? Keep reading for our South Alabama vs. Appalachian State prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    30 South Alabama Jaguars (+7.5) at 304 Appalachian State (-7.5); o/u 62.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, September 19, 2024

    Kidd Brewer Stadium, Boone, NC

    TV: ESPN

    South Alabama vs. Appalachian State Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 56% of bets are on App State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    South Alabama Jaguars Game Notes

    South Alabama moved to 1-2 after defeating Northwestern State 87-10 on September 12th. Da’Marion Bothwell rushed for 143 yards on 7 attempts. The Jaguars look to improve .500 on Thursday night.

    Appalachian State Mountaineers Game Notes

    Appalachian State improved to 2-01after their 2-point victory against East Carolina last Saturday. Joey Aguilar threw for 424 yards and 2 TDs in the victory. The Mountaineers will host South Alabama on Thursday looking to improve to 3-1.

    South Alabama is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 road games.

    App State is 3-2 SU in its last 5 home games.

    The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 games for South Alabama.

    South Alabama vs. Appalachian State BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Over. Both of these teams can light up the scoreboard. Lopez for South Alabama and Aguilar for the Mountaineers are likely to both throw for a lot of yards in this one. My only concern is these teams not capitalizing in the red zone, or turnovers, but I think the Over is a solid play in this one.

    South Alabama vs. Appalachian State Prediction: Over 62.5

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply
    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com