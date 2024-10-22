Close Menu

    NCAAF Articles

    Sam Houston vs. Florida International Prediction: Why you should lay the points

    Anthony Rome
    Sam Houston vs. Florida International

    The Sam Houston vs. Florida International matchup will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday night. With The Bearkats laying 5.5 points and the total sitting at 46.5, what’s the best bet tonight in Miami, FL?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Sam Houston Bearkats (-5.5) at Florida International Panthers (+5.5); o/u 46.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 22, 2024

    Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

    TV: ESPNU

    Sam Houston vs. Florida International Public Betting: Bettors Backing SHSU

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 64% of bets are on Sam Houston. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Watson leaves game with injury

    Hunter Watson went 6-for-9 for 128 yards and two touchdowns and ran seven times for 37 yards against WKU on Wednesday. However, he left the game due to an undisclosed injury and did not return. Jase Bauer stepped in, struggled a bit, and the Bearkats ended up losing. If Watson is able to go against FIU next week he will assuredly be the starter, though he may not be as strong in the run game as usual.

    Jenkins expected to play Tuesday night

    Keyone Jenkins (shoulder) expects to be available for Tuesday’s game against Sam Houston, Walter Villa of The Miami Herald reports. “We believe Keyone will be able to play,” head coach Mike MacIntyre said. “He is bruised, but there’s nothing permanently damaged.” Jenkins suffered the injury last Wednesday in the 30-21 loss to Texas-El Paso, as he made a diving attempt at a tackle following an interception but missed the mark and landed on his throwing shoulder. The Panthers need Jenkins to be at his best Tuesday, as the team needs to win four of its last five games to become bowl eligible.

    Sam Houston State is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

    Sam Houston State is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Florida International’s last 5 games at home

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Florida International’s last 6 games

    Sam Houston vs. Florida International Prediction

    Take Sam Houston. These two teams met a year ago and the Panthers pulled off the upset in a 33-27 overtime victory as a 5-point dog. Thus, the Bearkats are in a revenge spot and should also be ticked following their 31-14 home loss to Western Kentucky. They’re 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games and have the advantage from an efficiency standpoint. The Panthers rank 123rd in ESPN’s FPI offensive efficiency and are 84th in defensive efficiency. Sam Houston, meanwhile, is 78th in offensive efficiency and are 64th in defensive efficiency.

    Sam Houston vs. Florida International Prediction: Sam Houston Bearkats -5.5

