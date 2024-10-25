Rutgers vs. USC Prediction: Will score stay under total?

Will Friday night’s Rutgers vs. USC matchup fall under the betting total when the Big Ten teams meet at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum at 11:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (+14) at USC Trojans (-14); o/u 56.5

11:00 p.m. ET, Friday, October 25, 2024

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

TV: FOX

Rutgers vs. USC Public Betting: Bettors willing to lay points with Trojans

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 58% of bets are on USC. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Kaliakmanis falls short despite solid outing

Athan Kaliakmanis completed 18 of 30 passes for 287 yards and one interception during Saturday’s 35-32 loss versus UCLA. He also had nine rushes for 23 yards with one touchdown. Kaliakmanis completed at least 60 percent of his passes and averaged over 5.0 yards per attempt for the first time since Week 4. He also got the Scarlet Knights on the board with a one-yard touchdown sneak in the first quarter. However, as per usual, he lost most of his red-zone scoring opportunities to bell-cow running back Kyle Monangai, who ran in for touchdowns of six, five and one yards. Kaliakmanis has now totaled three touchdowns over the last five weeks. He’ll look to score either on the ground or through the air during next week’s road game at USC.

Moss has big outing in upset loss

Miller Moss completed 34 of 50 passes for 336 yards, three touchdowns and one interception during Saturday’s 29-28 defeat to Maryland. Moss threw three touchdowns for the thrid time this season, matching his total from the Week 4 loss to Michigan and the Week 5 win versus Wisconsin. Just like those games, he also tossed an interception — this time with a crucial pick early in the third quarter that helped spark the Terrapins’ 14-point comeback. Moss also attempted at least 50 passes for the second time this year. Across five Big Ten games, he’s now averaged 2.4 touchdowns to 1.2 interceptions while completing 61.9 percent of his 43.6 passes per game. Moss will look to remain productive when the Trojans take on a reeling Rutgers squad in Los Angeles this coming Saturday.

Rutgers vs. USC Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 16 of Rutgers’s last 21 games on the road

Over/Under has gone OVER in 4 of Rutgers’s last 6 games

The total has gone OVER in 13 of Southern California’s last 16 games at home

Southern California is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games at home

Rutgers vs. USC Prediction

Take the under. The average 0ver/under in Rutger games this season is 43.8. While the over is 4-3 in Scarlet Knight games, the totals have been low. When they faced defenses with a pulse – Wisconsin, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, even Washington – they have struggled to put points on the board. They scored only seven points versus Wisconsin at home and were held to seven by Nebraska in Lincoln.

USC has had a disappointing season but the Trojans are still 31st in defensive efficiency. And while they rank 19th in offensive efficiency, USC has dropped three straight games entering play tonight. The Trojans aren’t firing on all cylinders right now.

Rutgers vs. USC Prediction: UNDER 56.5