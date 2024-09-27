Royals vs. Braves MLB Prediction: Can Fried throw 3rd straight quality start?

The Kansas City Royals head to Atlanta to face the Braves at 7:20 PM ET on Friday night. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Royals vs. Braves betting prediction.

Can the Braves win this game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Brady Singer (KC) vs. Max Fried (ATL)

The Kansas City Royals are 85-74 straight up this year. Kansas City is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Royals are 86-73 ATS this season.

The Atlanta Braves are 86-71 straight up this year. Atlanta is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 73-84 ATS this season.

Royals vs. Braves Game Matchup and Betting Odds

979 Kansas City Royals (+165) at 980 Atlanta Braves (-200); o/u 7.5

7:20 PM ET, Friday, September 27, 2024

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Royals vs. Braves Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 89% of public bettors are currently backing the Braves money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Kansas City Royals DFS Spin

Royals right fielder Hunter Renfroe went yard in his team’s 7-4 win over the Nationals on Thursday afternoon. In that game, the former Padre went 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Renfroe is batting .230 with 14 homers, 51 RBIs, and an OPS of .689 across 417 plate appearances. Hunter Renfroe has an OPS of .688 against lefties this season, making him an interesting DFS play on Friday.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves center fielder Michael Harris II had a monster day at the plate in his team’s 5-1 win over the Mets on Tuesday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the 23-year-old left-handed hitter went 3 for 4 with a double, a homer, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. Across 448 plate appearances this season, Harris is batting .266 with 16 homers, 48 RBIs, 9 stolen bases, and an OPS of .731. Michael Harris is hitting .407 with an OPS of 1.209 over the past 15 days. That fact makes the Braves outfielder worthy of DFS consideration on Friday.

Royals vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Kansas City is 52-55 straight up in non-division games this season.

Kansas City is 0-4 straight up in their last 4 games against Atlanta.

Atlanta is 4-1 straight up with the rest advantage this season.

Atlanta is 29-14 straight up in interleague games this season.

Royals vs. Braves Betting Prediction

The Braves got two unexpected days off this week on Tuesday and Wednesday due to Hurricane Helene. Atlanta will have to make up both of those games against the Mets in a doubleheader on Monday. Conversely, Kansas City played and won games on each of the past three days. They took three straight road contests from the Nationals and are rolling into Atlanta currently tied with the Tigers for the final wild-card spot in the American League.

I like Atlanta in this game because they’ll be throwing southpaw starter Max Fried on Friday. Fried has an ERA of 2.88 in 4 September starts and he’s struck out 27 batters in 25 innings of work this month. Kansas City is 21st in baseball in OPS against left-handed pitching this season. They’ll likely have to start several right-handed bench players against Fried on Friday. That could very well be the difference in this game. I’m taking the Braves on the money line at home on Friday night.

Royals vs. Braves MLB Betting Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -200