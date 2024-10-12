Close Menu
    Purdue vs. Illinois: Can Purdue cover the number?

    Purdue vs. Illinois

    The Purdue Boilermakers head to Champaign on Saturday to face the Illinois Fighting Illini. With the Illini listed as a 23-point favorites and the total sitting at 48 points, what is the best bet from Memorial Stadium? Keep reading for our Purdue vs. Illinois prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    167 Purdue (+23.0) at 168 Illinois (-23.0); o/u 48

    3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 12, 2024

    Memorial Stadium, Champaign, IL

    TV: Fox Sports 1

    Purdue vs. Illinois Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 64% of bets are on Illinois. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Purdue Boilermakers Game Notes

    Purdue dropped to 1-4, losing to Wisconsin by 48 points last Saturday. Hudson Card threw for 111 yards on 11/21 attempts in the loss. Purdue looks to snap a four-game losing skid on Saturday.

    Illinois Fighting Illini Game Notes

    The Illini dropped to 4-1 losing to Penn State by a score of 21-7 on September 28thKaden Feagin had a nice game despite the loss, rushing for 64 yards on 13 attempts. Illinois looks to get back in the on Saturday afternoon.

    Purdue vs. Illinois BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Illinois. Purdue is a disaster and I don’t see any reason for optimism for the Boilermakers. They can’t move the ball offensively and the defense has struggled. On the other side Illinois is coming off a bye week and has been impressive on the defense side of the ball this year. The offense has been a bit stagnant at times, but against plenty of opportunities they will do enough on Saturday. This is all Illini on Saturday afternoon.

    Purdue vs. Illinois Prediction: Illinois -23

