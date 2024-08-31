Penn State vs. West Virginia CFB Betting Prediction, Odds & Trends

Number 8 Penn State heads to Morgantown to face unranked West Virginia at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday on FOX. Can the Nittany Lions cover the 7.5-point spread as road favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Penn State vs. West Virginia betting prediction.

Penn State went 10-3 straight up last season and 9-4 against the spread. Their best win came against Iowa and their worst loss came against Ole Miss.

West Virginia went 9-4 straight up last season and 8-5 against the spread. Their best win came against North Carolina, and their worst loss came against Houston.

Penn State vs. West Virginia Matchup & Betting Odds

171 Penn State Nittany Lions (-7.5) at 172 West Virginia Mountaineers (+7.5); o/u 50.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 31, 2024

Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, WV

TV: FOX

Penn State vs. West Virginia Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 63% of bets are on Penn State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Penn State Nittany Lions Game Notes

Penn State defensive end Zuriah Fisher and linebacker Keon Wylie are both dealing with significant long-term undisclosed injuries and will sit out Saturday’s road clash with West Virginia. The pair combined for 34 total tackles and 6.5 sacks last season.

Nittany Lions wide receiver Kaden Saunders is dealing with some bumps and bruises and is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game. Saunders recorded 6 catches for 56 yards and a touchdown last season. Penn State tight end Khalil Dinkins has an unspecified injury, and his status is uncertain heading into this weekend’s contest. Dinkins caught 5 passes for 57 yards and 2 touchdowns last season.

West Virginia Mountaineers Game Notes

West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene is back under center for the Mountaineers in 2024. Last season, the 5’11” Tallahassee, FL native threw for 2,178 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions. Greene also added 708 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns on the ground while posting a 75.8 QBR. Greene’s dynamic running ability could be a game-changing factor on Saturday.

Mountaineers running back Jaheim White is also back with the team for another campaign. The 5’7” sophomore from York, PA was explosive last season, racking up 109 carries for 842 yards (7.7 YPC average) and 4 touchdowns. White had three 100-yard rushing games in West Virginia’s last four regular-season contests last year and he should be primed for a big campaign in 2024.

Penn State vs. West Virginia Betting Trends

West Virginia went 5-1 ATS as the home team last season.

West Virginia went 3-1 ATS in non-conference games last season.

The Mountaineers are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

The over was 8-5 in West Virginia’s games last season.

Penn State vs. West Virginia Betting Prediction

Morgantown, West Virginia is a tough place to win and a difficult place to cover. Since current West Virginia head coach Neal Brown took the job in 2019, the Mountaineers are 17-10-2 ATS at home. That’s the 14th-best mark in the country out of 130+ FBS schools. West Virginia is also 10-5-1 ATS in non-conference games since the start of the 2019 season. That’s the 10th-best figure in the country over that stretch. The Mountaineers can absolutely win this game, but they won’t even have to in order to cover the spread. I’m taking West Virginia and the points at home in Morgantown on Saturday afternoon.