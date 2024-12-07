Close Menu

    NCAAF Articles

    Penn State vs. Oregon Prediction: Can Ducks Stay Perfect?

    The top ranked Oregon Ducks and the 3rd ranked Penn State Nittany Lions meet in the Big 10 championship game. The Ducks are currently a perfect 12-0 on the season. The Nittany Lions have one loss on the season and enter Saturday with an 11-1 record. The Ducks are currently a 3 point favorite with this Penn State vs. Oregon matchup set to kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Penn State Nittany Lions (+3) at Oregon Ducks (-3) o/u 50.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 7, 2024

    Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

    TV: CBS

    Public Betting: Public Bettors All Over Ducks

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 86% of bets are on Oregon. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Penn State Nittany Lions

    The Nittany Lions have won four straight games since their loss to Ohio State, with the latest being a 44-7 win over Maryland. Drew Allar completed 17 of 26 pass attempts for 171 yards and a touchdown. Nicholas Singleton led the ground game with 87 yards and two touchdowns. The defense had 3 interceptions, 6 sacks and 6 tackles for loss. Allar has completed 71.6% of his passes for 18 touchdowns and 5 interceptions on the season. He also has 5 rushing touchdowns.

    Oregon Ducks

    The Ducks finished up a perfect regular season with a 49-21 win over Washington. Dillon Gabriel completed 16 of 23 pass attempts for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Jordan James rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns. The defense recovered a fumble and had 10 sacks and 16 tackles for loss on the day. Gabriel completed 73.5% of his pass attempts for 24 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He also ran in 7 touchdowns.

    Penn State is 6-6 ATS in their last 12 games  

    The UNDER is 7-5 in Penn State’s last 12 games

    Oregon is 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games

    The UNDER is 7-5 in Oregon’s last 12 games

    Penn State vs. Oregon Prediction:

    Take Oregon to cover the 3 point spread in this matchup. James Franklin struggles against top competition with a 1-12 record against top 5 opponents and 3-17 record against top 10 opponents. We saw the Nittany Lions lose earlier this season to the 4th ranked Buckeyes.  I am not going to fade the trend when he plays the top ranked Ducks on Saturday night. Dan Lanning holds a 34-5 record over three years as head coach of the Ducks with each season being better than the last. He led Oregon to a victory over Ohio State earlier this season. An offense that averages 36 points per game should continue to find success in the enclosed Lucas Oil Stadium. This should be a close game but I trust Dan Lanning and the Ducks to get it done in this one.      

    Penn State vs. Oregon Prediction: Oregon -3

