Penn State vs. Minnesota Prediction: Are the Gophers a Live Home Dog?

The Minnesota Golden Gophers look to bounce back after a tough loss two weeks ago when they host the Nittany Lions on Saturday afternoon. Minnesota enters this matchup with a 6-4 record on the season. The Nittany Lions have won two straight games and enter Saturday with a 9-1 record. They are currently 12 point road favorites with this Penn State vs. Minnesota matchup kicking off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Penn State Nittany Lions (-12) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (+12) o/u 45

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 23, 2024

Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

TV: CBS

Public Betting: Public Bettors Leaning Nittany Lions

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 52% of bets are on Penn State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State bounced back from their loss to Ohio State with two dominating victories, with the latest being a 49-10 win over Purdue. Drew Allar completed 17 of 19 pass attempts for 247 yards and 3 touchdowns. The Nittany Lions averaged 6.9 yards per carry and had 3 touchdowns on the ground. The defense couldn’t force a turnover but had 3 sacks and 9 tackles for loss on the day.

Minnesota Golden Gophers

The Golden Gophers were on a 4 game win streak before they picked up a loss at Rutgers two weeks ago 26-19. Max Brosmer completed 27 of 45 pass attempts for 262 yards and a touchdown. Minnesota managed just 1.8 yards per carry on the day but Darius Taylor did find the end zone on the ground. Jameson Greers lost a fumble at their own 12 yard line that would cost them a touchdown. The defense had an interception and held Rutgers to 2.9 yards per carry.

Penn State vs. Minnesota Betting Trends

Penn State is 5-0 SU in their last 5 road games

The UNDER is 7-3 in Penn State’s last 10 games

Minnesota is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games

The OVER is 5-5 in Minnesota’s last 10 games

Penn State vs. Minnesota Prediction:

Take Minnesota to keep this one within the 12 points. The Golden Gophers are playing on their home field where they are 4-1-1 ATS this season. They are looking to bounce back after a tough loss, where they are 3-0 ATS after a loss this season. The Gophers are going against a ranked opponent and are 3-0 ATS against ranked opponents this season, including wins over two of them. On top of all that, Minnesota had an extra week to prepare for this matchup with their bye week. Give me the Gophers to cover the double digit spread.

Penn State vs. Minnesota Prediction: Minnesota +12