Oregon vs. Wisconsin Prediction: Can Ducks Cover on the Road?

The top ranked Oregon Ducks head to Wisconsin to take on the Badgers on Saturday night. The Ducks remain undefeated on the season. The Badgers have lost two straight and enter Saturday with a 5-4 record. They are 13.5 point home dogs and this Oregon vs. Wisconsin matchup kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Oregon Ducks (-13.5) at Wisconsin Badgers (+13.5) o/u 51.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 16, 2024

Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI

TV: NBC

Public Betting: Public Bettors All Over Oregon

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 93% of bets are on Oregon. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Oregon Ducks

The Ducks moved to 10-0 on Saturday after beating Maryland 39-18. Dillon Gabriel completed 23 of his 34 pass attempts for 183 yards and 3 touchdowns. Noah Whittington was the lead back with 77 yards on 13 carries. The defense really struggled in this game with penalties. The Ducks finished with 12 penalties for 95 yards, multiple of which were against the secondary. The defense still finished with 2 interceptions and a fumble recovery. The Ducks are dealing with some injuries. Running back Jordan James and defensive end Jordan Burch are both questionable after getting hurt against Maryland but sound like there’s a better chance than not that they find the field on Saturday. As for wide receiver Tez Johnson, he is also questionable but might need one more week before returning to the field.

Wisconsin Badgers

The Badgers lost their second straight game 42-10 to Iowa two weeks ago before heading on their bye. Braedyn Locke completed 15 of 29 pass attempts for 137 yards and a touchdown. He also threw 2 interceptions. The run game averaged 4.4 yards per carry. Defensively, the Badgers got destroyed on the ground. The Hawkeyes rushed for 329 yards and 5 touchdowns. They also couldn’t force a turnover. Locke has completed 56% of his passes this season for 8 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

Oregon vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

Oregon is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games

The UNDER is 5-2 in Oregon’s last 7 games

Wisconsin is 3-6 ATS in their last 9 games

The UNDER is 8-3 in Wisconsin’s last 11 home games

Oregon vs. Wisconsin Prediction:

Take Oregon to cover the 13.5 points on the road on Saturday night. The Ducks have one of the best defenses in the country allowing just 16.2 points per game. They haven’t allowed more than 18 points in the last four games. Wisconsin has struggled on offense the last two games scoring just 13 and 10 points. Braedyn Locke has one touchdown pass to three interceptions in those games. The Oregon offense continues to dominate, putting up 35+ points in each of the last 4 games and 31+ points in each of the last 9. I don’t see the Ducks slowing down on Saturday night and the Badgers won’t be able to keep up.

Oregon vs. Wisconsin Prediction: Oregon -13.5