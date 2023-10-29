Oregon vs. Utah CFB Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Potential playoff implications will impact the Oregon vs. Utah matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon. With the Utes listed as 6.5-point home dogs and the total sitting at 47.5, what’s the best bet today in Salt Lake City?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

165 Oregon Ducks (-6.5) at 166 Utah Utes (+6.5); o/u 47.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 28, 2023

Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: FOX

Oregon vs. Utah Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 55% of bets are on Oregon. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Oregon Ducks Game Notes

Bo Nix was 18-for-25 passing for 293 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday’s 38-24 win versus Washington State. He also had two rushes for four yards with one touchdown. After a heartbreaking loss to Washington, Nix and the Ducks got back on track and extended their win streak on their home turf. Although Nix had a solid game and committed no mistakes, he needs to see regular pass yardage above 300 yards to convince Heusman voters of his worthiness. Considering Michael Penix’s pedestrian effort against Arizona State this week, he may have evened things up with the other presumptive favorite.

Utah Utes Game Notes

Bryson Barnes completed 14 of 23 passes for 235 yards, three touchdowns and one interception during Saturday’s 34-32 win against USC. He also had 10 rushes for 57 yards with one touchdown. Barnes has shown marked improvement week after week. He displayed his best performance yet by keeping pace with an explosive USC offense. His defense was key in pulling off a victory, but Barnes gave newfound balance to an offense that is known for its run game. Behind Sione Vaki and a healthy Ja’Quinden Jackson, Barnes was allowed to open up the playbook and get vertical. That resulted in three passing touchdowns for the Utes. It’s looking more and more likely that Cameron Rising will redshirt the season, meaning Barnes should finish out the season as the top QB on the depth chart.

Oregon vs. Utah Betting Trends

Oregon is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games

The Ducks are 7-2 SU in their last 9 games on the road

Utah is 19-1 SU in its last 20 games at home

The Utes are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games

Oregon vs. Utah Betting Prediction

Take Utah. The Ducks have been stout against the run but they have yet to face a test like the one they’re about to face in Salt Lake City today. Utah’s offensive front is massive. If the Utes can grind the tempo of this game to a halt, I wouldn’t be surprised if they won outright. Nonetheless, I’ll gladly tuck the points in my back pocket in what should be the game of the day in college football.

Oregon vs. Utah Prediction: UTAH UTES +6.5