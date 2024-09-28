Close Menu
    Oregon vs. UCLA: Ducks Roll on the Road?

    Oregon vs. Oregon State

    The Oregon Ducks will fly south to Los Angeles to take on the UCLA Bruins in a classic late night Big 10 battle. UCLA enters this matchup 1-2 on the season with the lone win coming against Hawai’i. The Ducks struggled early on but had a big win over Oregon State and are coming off of a bye week. Can they cover the 25 point spread when this Oregon vs. UCLA matchup kicks off at 11 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Oregon Ducks (-25) at UCLA Bruins (+25) o/u 55

    11:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 28, 2024

    Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

    TV: FOX

    Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Bruins

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 66% of bets are on UCLA. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Oregon Ducks

    After a tough start to the season, the Ducks may have found something when they played rival Oregon State, beating them 49-14. This was Oregon’s most complete game of the season. Dillon Gabriel connected on 20 of his 24 pass attempts for 291 yards and 2 touchdowns. He was not sacked at all in the game and the Ducks did not turn the ball over. The ground game combined for 240 yards and 4 touchdowns. The Oregon State offense was held to just 5.1 yards per attempt and allowed 131 yards on the ground, including 2 touchdowns. The Ducks went on their bye week after this game and have had two weeks to prepare and get healthy for UCLA.

    UCLA Bruins

    The Bruins opened the season with a 16-13 win over Hawai’i but haven’t had much going since then. After losing 42-13 to Indiana, UCLA lost 34-17 last week to LSU. The offense has struggled so far averaging just 292 total yards per game, which is 111th in the country. Ethan Garbers finished the LSU game with 281 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also threw an interception and lost a fumble. The run game combined for just 65 yards and Garbers was sacked 5 times. LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier threw for 352 yards and 3 touchdowns in this one.

    Oregon is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 away games

    The UNDER is 7-6 in Oregon’s last 13 games

    UCLA is 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games

    The UNDER is 9-3 in UCLA’s last 12 games

    Oregon vs. UCLA Prediction:

    I’ll take the Ducks to cover the 25 point spread here. Oregon should be rested and healthy coming off the bye. They looked great against Oregon State who is a 3-1 team. UCLA has looked bad and has lost their last two games by 17 and 29 points. I think Oregon will come out and look to keep the momentum going as they head towards a date with the Ohio State Buckeyes in a few weeks. UCLA is averaging just 15 points per game while Oregon sits at 43. I don’t think UCLA will have a chance of stopping this Oregon offense and I think the Bruins will struggle a lot moving the ball against the Ducks defense.

    Oregon vs. UCLA Prediction: Oregon -25

