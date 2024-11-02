Oregon vs. Michigan Prediction: Can Ducks Cover Big Spread on the Road?

The Michigan Wolverines look to pick up a big win on Saturday when they host the top team in the country in the Oregon Ducks on Saturday afternoon. The defending champs have struggled this season sitting with a 5-3 record but are coming off of a win last week. The Ducks remained undefeated after blowing out 20th ranked Illinois last week. They are currently sitting as a 14.5 point favorite and the total for this Oregon vs. Michigan matchup is at 45 points. How will this Big 10 battle play out?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Oregon Ducks (-14.5) at Michigan Wolverines (+14.5) o/u 45

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 2, 2024

Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

TV: CBS

Public Betting: Public Bettors Hammering Ducks

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 88% of bets are on Oregon. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Oregon Ducks

Oregon continued their dominant undefeated season with a 38-9 victory over Illinois last week at home. Dillon Gabriel completed 18 of 26 pass attempts for 291 yards and 3 touchdowns but also had an interception. He also had one rushing touchdown. Jordan James took 15 carries for 83 yards and Noah Whittington added another 56 yards and a touchdown. The defense had 2 interceptions and 3 sacks on the day. The Illinois rush game averaged 4.1 yards on 32 carries.

Michigan Wolverines

The Wolverines are sitting at 5-3 on the season and 3-2 in the Big 10 as they continue to work their way through QB struggles. Last week they managed a 24-17 win over Michigan State. Davis Warren was the lead QB in this matchup completing 13 of 19 pass attempts for 123 yards and a touchdown. Another QB Alex Orji led the ground game rushing for 64 yards on 6 carries and running in one score. Running back Donovan Edwards completed one pass for 23 yards and a touchdown on a trick play. The defense had 3 sacks on the day and recovered one fumble.

Oregon vs. Michigan Betting Trends

Oregon is 4-4 ATS in their last 8 games

The UNDER is 5-3 in Oregon’s last 8 games

Michigan is 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games

The OVER is 5-3 in Michigan’s last 8 games

Oregon vs. Michigan Prediction:

Take Oregon to cover the 14.5 point spread on Saturday. The Ducks defense ranks 9th in opponent points per game only allowing 16. The only two teams that have scored more than 14 points on them is Boise State and Ohio State, both of which are in the top 10 in points per game on the season. Michigan ranks 97th, scoring 21.5 points per game. They struggle to throw the ball and are also ranked 50th in rushing yards per game averaging 172 and 47th in rushing yards per attempt averaging 4.7. The Wolverines have struggled to run the ball the last 2 games averaging 3.8 yards per carry against Michigan State and 3 against Illinois. On defense, Michigan will be without cornerback Will Johnson for the 2nd straight game. Last week, Aidan Chiles was able to find success throwing the ball completing 17 of 23 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown against the Michigan defense. Nate Carter ran for 118 yards. Oregon’s offense that is averaging 37 points per game should be able to put points on the board and pull away from Michigan’s one dimensional offense.

Oregon vs. Michigan Prediction: Oregon -14.5