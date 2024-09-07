Oregon vs. Boise State Prediction: Late Night Upset?

The Broncos will look to keep the momentum of an exciting opening game to pull off a huge upset over a Ducks squad that struggled in their season opener. All eyes will be on this thrilling matchup of Oregon vs. Boise State late Saturday night at 10 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Boise State Broncos (+19) at Oregon Ducks (-19); o/u 61

10:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 7, 2024

Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

TV: PEACOCK

Public Betting: Public Bettors Favoring the Broncos

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 66% of bets are on Boise State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Boise State Broncos

The Broncos opened the 2024 season with an intense 56-45 victory over Georgia Southern. The offense featured running back Ashton Jeanty who rushed for 267 yards and 6 touchdowns. This is no fluke as Jeanty cleared the 200 yard mark twice last season along with another four 100+ yard games. Sophomore quarterback Maddux Madsen completed 22 of 31 passes for 280 yards with a touchdown and an interception to go along. The issue is their defense that gave up 25.6 points per game last season did not have a strong start to the season giving up 45 points. They allowed Georgia Southern to throw for over 300 yards and 2 touchdowns and 4 rushing touchdowns. They did recover one fumble and got to the quarterback 4 times. This matchup took place in Georgia and now the Broncos will head to the opposite coast to take on the Oregon Ducks.

Oregon Ducks

Oregon started off the 2024 season at home against FCS program Idaho. Despite being 44 point favorites, the Ducks beat the Vandals 24-14. Dillon Gabriel completed 41 of 49 passing attempts for 380 yards and 2 touchdowns. The offensive line seemed to be a problem. They allowed 3 sacks (one which resulted in a fumble) and 6 TFL’s to the FCS Vandals. The Oregon rushing attack only managed 107 rushing yards. The defense got duped on one Idaho trick play but only allowed the Vandals 10 first downs. Dillon Gabriel appeared to hurt his hand at one point but has said he is all good to go. Linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, who was their second leading tackler last season, also looks to be available. Good news for the Oregon O-line, right guard Matthew Bedford has been progressing well in practice since injuring his knee in fall camp.

Oregon Ducks vs. Boise State Broncos Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Boise State’s last 14 games

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Oregon’s last 14 games

Boise State is 2-6 ATS in their last 8 away games

Oregon is 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games

Oregon Ducks vs. Boise State Broncos Prediction

I like the Ducks to bounce back after a sloppy game 1 and cover the 19 point spread. Idaho was a wake up call for this Oregon Ducks squad and I expect them to play a much cleaner game. The transfers and new starters now have a game under their belt and will only get more comfortable as the season goes forward. The defense was ranked top 10 against the run last season and played very well against Idaho. I think they will be able to slow down Jeanty and the offense will be able to explode on a defense that just gave up 45 points to Georgia Southern.

Oregon Ducks vs. Boise State Broncos Prediction: Oregon -19