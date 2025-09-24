Oregon at Penn State Odds, Public Betting & Expert Picks

Oregon at Penn State headlines Saturday night in Happy Valley (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock). This Oregon at Penn State preview compares opening odds vs. current odds, plus public money, injuries, weather, sharp trends, and our expert pick with buy/sell points. For live context, open the CFB public betting chart and visit the College Football hub.

Game Snapshot — Oregon at Penn State

Matchup: No. 6 Oregon Ducks at No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions

Sat, Sept. 27, 2025, 7:30 p.m. ET TV: NBC/Peacock

NBC/Peacock Venue: Beaver Stadium (State College, PA)

Opening Odds — Oregon at Penn State

Spread: Penn State −3 to −3.5 (opener range)

Penn State −3 to −3.5 (opener range) Moneyline: Penn State −160 / Oregon +140 (opener)

Penn State −160 / Oregon +140 (opener) Total: 52.5 (opener)

52.5 (opener) Notes: Market opened PSU small home chalk with a low-50s total; quick Ducks money showed at +3.5.

Ducks vs. Nittany Lions — Current Odds (Open → Now)

Spread: Penn State −3.5 (−105) / Oregon +3.5 (−115)

Penn State −3.5 (−105) / Oregon +3.5 (−115) Moneyline: Penn State −170 / Oregon +145

Penn State −170 / Oregon +145 Total: 52.0 (O −110 / U −110)

52.0 (O −110 / U −110) Move note: −3 → −3.5 to PSU; total essentially steady near 52.

Public Money — Tickets %, Money %, Line Moves

Tickets % (Spread): Majority on Penn State at a field-goal number.

Majority on Penn State at a field-goal number. Money % (Spread): Sharper buys on Oregon +3.5; PSU money appears at −3 flat.

Sharper buys on Oregon +3.5; PSU money appears at −3 flat. Total Market: Balanced around 52; slight Over lean if 52.0 holds.

Injuries & Weather

Oregon: Offensive core intact; monitor late-week status for a rotational DB.

Offensive core intact; monitor late-week status for a rotational DB. Penn State: Defense largely healthy; check Friday’s report and 90-min pre-kick per SOP.

Defense largely healthy; check Friday’s report and 90-min pre-kick per SOP. Weather: ~64°F, light wind, minimal rain — neutral to slightly Under-friendly.

Trends That Matter — Oregon at Penn State

Oregon 9–3 ATS vs. ranked opponents since 2023.

Penn State 15–2 SU at Beaver Stadium over last 17.

Key-number gravity at 3/3.5: Ducks value at +3.5; PSU interest at −3.

Expert Pick & Buy Points

Pick: Oregon +3.5 — prefer the hook; smaller buy at +3 (−105 or better).

Buy up to: +3.5 (−120 max)

+3.5 (−120 max) Sell down to: +3 at even money acceptable; avoid +2.5

+3 at even money acceptable; avoid +2.5 Alt options: Over 52 only if market dips to 51.5; PSU ML as parlay anchor at −160/−165

