Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest: Can the Rebels Continue to Dominate?

Ole Miss will look to continue their strong start to the 2024 season when they head to Winston-Salem to take on the Demon Deacons. The Rebels have won their first two games by a combined score of 128-3 and come into this one as 20.5 point favorites. Wake Forest will look to bounce back after a devastating 31-30 loss at home last week. How will this Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest matchup play out on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Ole Miss Rebels (-20.5) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (+20.5); o/u 64

6:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 14, 2024

Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium, Winston-Salem, NC

TV: CW

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Rebels

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 53% of bets are on Ole Miss. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ole Miss Rebels

As stated above, Ole Miss has allowed just a field goal so far this season. They beat FSC school Furman 76-0 and CUSA squad Middle Tennessee 52-3. A great start for a Rebels defense that gave up 24 points per game last season. The DC duo of Pete Golding and Bryan Brown look to continue to make strides with this defense and had a great off season bringing in All-Conference edge Princely Umanmielen and LB Chris Paul Jr. The offense is looking as good as ever with Heisman hopeful Jaxson Dart leading the way. He comes off of a 377 yard passing day against MTSU. More notably, Henry Parrish Jr. rushed for 165 yards and 4 touchdowns. The Rebels are looking for someone to replace Quinshon Judkins who left for Ohio State and Parrish will continue to push to be that guy.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Wake Forest suffered their first loss of the season after giving up a 13 point 4th quarter lead to lose by 1 to Virginia. Hank Bachmeier threw for 403 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. Demond Claiborne ran for 86 yards and two scores. Donavon Greene led receivers with 166 yards and a touchdown. Taylor Morin had 91 receiving yards but had a costly fumble late in the game when Wake Forest was entering field goal range. The defense allowed Anthony Colandrea 357 passing yards and 3 touchdowns but did pick him off twice. They finished with 1 sack but added 5 tackles for loss and only allowed 73 rushing yards.

Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends

Ole Miss is 7-6 ATS in their last 13 games

The UNDER is 8-6 in Ole Miss’ last 14 games

Wake Forest is 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games

The UNDER is 3-2 in Wake Forest’s last 5 games at home

Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest Prediction

I like Ole Miss to cover the 20.5 point spread here. Although this is the Rebels first matchup against a Power Four conference opponent, Wake Forest finished last in the ACC last season. They had a very poor season on offense after the departure of Sam Hartman, finishing with just 18 points per game. They brought in Hank Bachmeier for this season who threw for 2000 yards and 10 touchdowns to go along with 5 interceptions. Bachmeier looked decent against Virginia but that is also a team that gave up 35 points per game last season. The Ole Miss defense has looked strong and I don’t think Wake Forest will have as easy of a time finding the end zone. Also after last week’s let down in front of their home crowd, morale is probably a bit low. Follow that up with a Rebels offense that seems to be clicking on all cylinders. You’ll have to do some line shopping to find the 20.5 but it is out there as of the writing of this article.

Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest Prediction: Ole Miss -20.5