Ole Miss vs. LSU: What’s the Best Bet?

The Ole Miss Rebels head to Baton Rouge for an SEC bout with the LSU Tigers. Both teams come into this matchup with one loss on their records. The Rebels bounced back from their loss to Kentucky with a 27-3 win last week. The Tigers have won 4 straight since losing their opening game. The Rebels are currently a 3 point road favorite and the total is at 62 points. This Ole Miss vs. LSU matchup kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Ole Miss Rebels (-3) at LSU Tigers (+3) o/u 62

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 12, 2024

Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

TV: ABC

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Road Team

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 61% of bets are on Ole Miss. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ole Miss Rebels

The Rebels struggled against Kentucky two weeks ago, losing 20-17. Jaxson Dart completed 18 passes for 261 yards and a touchdown in that one. The ground game struggled, averaging 3.2 yards per carry. Dart was sacked 4 times and Tre Harris lost a fumble. The defense played well, with 5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss. Kentucky only managed 2 yards per carry on 47 rushes. Caden Davis had a 48 yard field goal attempt to send this one to OT but missed. The Rebels followed that game up with a 27-3 win over South Carolina. Jaxson Dart completed 14 of 27 pass attempts for 285 yards. The defense had an interception and a fumble.

LSU Tigers

LSU opened their season with a 27-20 loss to USC. Since then they have won 4 straight games. Most recently was a 42-10 win over South Alabama two weeks ago. Garrett Nussmeier threw for 409 yards and 2 touchdowns while also adding 2 interceptions. He also had two touchdowns on the ground. Freshman running back Caden Durham rushed for 128 yards on 7 carries for a touchdown, and added another 89 yards receiving for a touchdown. The defense had 3 sacks and 9 tackles for loss.

Ole Miss vs. LSU Betting Trends

Ole Miss is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games

The UNDER is 5-1 in Ole Miss’ last 6 games

LSU is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games

The UNDER is 3-2 in LSU’s last 5 games

Ole Miss vs. LSU Prediction:

Take the Over 62 in this matchup. LSU is averaging 33 points per game this season. Ole Miss is averaging 37.6. The Rebels offense has struggled a bit the last 2 weeks scoring 17 on Kentucky and 27 on South Carolina. They will be looking to get back on track against an LSU defense that gives up 21.8 points per game and is 103rd in pass yards allowed at 258.8. UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers hit season highs in pass yards and completion percentage against this LSU defense. Last season, in a 55-49 win over LSU, Jaxson Dart threw for 389 yards and 4 touchdowns. Wide receiver Tre Harris, who was questionable, has been upgraded and will be playing. On the opposite side, the LSU offense has not scored less than 34 points since week 1. They had 35 points in the first half against South Alabama.

Ole Miss vs. LSU Prediction: Over 62 Total Points