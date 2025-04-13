Clippers vs. Warriors Prediction: Can LA Cover as Road Dog?

The Los Angeles Clippers head to San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors. Los Angeles enters this matchup on a 7 game win streak and 49-32 for the season. Golden State is coming off of a win and enter Sunday with a 48-33 record. They are currently 3 point home favorites with this Clippers vs. Warriors matchup set to tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Clippers (+3) at Golden State Warriors (-3) o/u 218

3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 13, 2025

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: ESPN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Leaning Warriors

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting page shows that 55% of bets are on Golden State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers are riding a 7 game win streak into Sunday. The latest was a 101-100 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Friday. Kawhi Leonard led the team with 28 points and 7 rebounds. James Harden finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. LA finished 51% from the field and 33% from behind the arc.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are coming off of a 103-86 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Jimmy Butler III finished with 24 points on 6 of 10 shooting from the field. Steph Curry added 14 points. The Warriors finished 14 of 44 from behind the arc. Curry suffered a right thumb sprain in this matchup that has him listed as questionable for Sunday.

Clippers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 games

The OVER is 3-1 in Los Angeles’ last 4 games

Golden State is 6-3-1 ATS in their last 10 games

The UNDER is 4-1 in Golden State’s last 5 games

Clippers vs. Warriors Prediction:

I like the Clippers to cover the spread on the road on Sunday afternoon. This game does matter for each team. The Clippers enter this matchup winning 9 of their last 10 games and covering in 7 of their last 10 games. They are also 18-15 ATS as underdogs this season and have covered in 4 of their last 5 road games. LA has also dominated the head-to-head matchup, winning 8 of the last 10 and covering in 7 of the last 10 games between these two. They have won and covered in each of the last 5 games and all 3 this season. I’ll take them as an underdog on Sunday with Stephen Curry dealing with a thumb injury.

Clippers vs. Warriors Prediction: Clippers +3