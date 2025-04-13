Defenders vs. Battlehawks UFL Week 3 Prediction

​Week 3 of the UFL wraps up with a marquee matchup. It’s one of the fiercest rivalries in spring football. The undefeated DC Defenders (2-0) head to a raucous Dome at America’s Center. They will battle the equally unbeaten St. Louis Battlehawks (2-0). With the Arlington Renegades falling on Friday, the winner of this clash will claim sole possession of first place in the XFL conference. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Defenders vs. Battlehawks matchup?

Defenders vs. Battlehawks UFL Week 3 Event Information

DC Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks

3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 13, 2025

The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, MO

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Defenders vs. Battlehawks Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Battlehawks are 7-point home favorites over the Defenders. The total, meanwhile, sits at 38.5.

Storylines to Watch

This rivalry has delivered time and again. However, this edition marks a new era. Shannon Harris takes over the sideline for DC, ending the familiar Reggie Barlow vs. Anthony Becht head coaching duel. That said, tensions will still be high. The stakes couldn’t be bigger.

Both squads are red-hot to start 2025. The Defenders stunned the three-time USFL champion Birmingham Stallions in Week 1. The Battlehawks have steamrolled opponents. They held the Roughnecks and Brahmas to under 10 points apiece with back-to-back double-digit wins.

On top of that, DC’s defense will be under new leadership. This follows the stepping down of longtime coordinator Gregg Williams earlier this week. His son and defensive line coach, Blake Williams, has been promoted to fill the role. This adds another layer of intrigue to an already high-stakes matchup.

Quarterback Battle: Ta’amu vs. Wilkins

The QB matchup looks different this year. St. Louis made a bold offseason decision not to bring back AJ McCarron, instead turning to Manny Wilkins. It’s paid off. Wilkins has shown poise and explosiveness. He leads the UFL in QB rushing yards (100) while protecting the football with zero turnovers.

Jordan Ta’amu, meanwhile, is still trying to find his rhythm. The veteran signal-caller struggled last week against Memphis. He completed just 46.2% of his passes and failed to establish chemistry with key targets like Cornell Powell and Jaydon Mickens. His lack of rushing production compared to last season also stands out. He’s on pace for just 25 carries after logging 43 a year ago.

Weapons on Display

St. Louis will be without reigning UFL Offensive Player of the Year Hakeem Butler (hamstring). However, the Battlehawks boast a deep receiver group led by Jahcour Pearson (9 catches, 91 yards), Denzel Mims, and Frank Darby. Blake Jackson also offers versatility and big-play potential.

For DC, the receiving duo of Chris Rowland and Ty Scott continues to impress. Rowland racked up 62 yards last week, while Scott led the team with 59 yards on nine targets. If Ta’amu can clean up his timing issues, this group could do some damage.

Defense Wins Championships

Both teams come into this matchup with elite defenses. DC leads the league in sacks (8) and turnover margin (+4). They also rank second against the run. St. Louis counters with a physical, opportunistic unit led by cornerback Qwynnterrio Cole. He is quickly establishing himself as a shutdown defender on the outside.

With both defenses excelling in red zone stops and forcing turnovers, this game may come down to which quarterback can best protect the football. It may also come down to which defense bends without breaking.

What’s at Stake

First place in the XFL conference is on the line. The atmosphere in St. Louis is expected to be electric. Two of the league’s most passionate fanbases are set to collide in what could be an early-season classic.

Defenders vs. Battlehawks UFL Week 3 Prediction

The Defenders are off to a nice start, but the Battlehawks look like a wagon two weeks through the season. You can see why head coach Anthony Becht sought out more mobility from the quarterback position. He had A.J. McCarron the last two seasons. McCarron played very well, but Manny Wilkins adds another dimension to this offense. Jacob Saylors has been virtually unstoppable in this new-look St. Louis offense. The defense has given up virtually nothing when the games have still been in doubt. I’m laying the points.

Defenders vs. Battlehawks UFL Week 3 Prediction: ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS -7