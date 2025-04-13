Food City 500 NASAR Predictions: Which drivers will contend in Bristol?

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the high-banked, half-mile Bristol Motor Speedway today for the 2025 Food City 500. Known as “The Last Great Colosseum,” Bristol promises intense short-track action with tight racing and frequent contact. The race is scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FS1. What’s the best bet in today’s Food City 500 race?

Food City 500 NASCAR Event Info

What: Food City 500

Where: Bristol Motor Speedway

When: Sunday, 3:00 p.m. ET, April 13, 2025

Watch: FS1

Pole Position and Qualifying Highlights

Alex Bowman secured the pole position with a record-breaking lap of 14.912 seconds (128.675 mph) in his No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, narrowly edging out Ricky Stenhouse Jr. This lap set a new benchmark for the NASCAR Cup Series’ Next Gen car at Bristol.

Race Dynamics

Bristol’s concrete surface and steep banking lead to significant tire wear, adding a strategic element to the race. Starting position is crucial, as winners often emerge from the top five starting spots.

Betting Odds Snapshot

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson are both +400, respectively. Denny Hamlin, meanwhile, is +600, followed by William Bryon at +650 and Ryan Blaney at +700. Chase Elliott and Tyler Reddick are +1000, respectively, while Joey Logano is +1400.

Continuing with the odds, Alex Bowman, Josh Berry and Ross Chastain are +2500, respectively, while Kyle Busch is +3000. Chase Briscoe and Chris Buescher are +3300, respectively.

Notable Storylines

Joey Logano: After hitting the wall during qualifying, Logano will start 38th. His performance will be one to watch as he attempts to navigate through the field.

Jesse Love: Making his Cup Series debut, Love will start from the 19th position.​

With a mix of seasoned veterans and emerging talents, the 2025 Food City 500 is set to deliver thrilling short-track racing.​

Food City 500 Predictions

OPTION 1: Denny Hamlin (+600)

Aiming for his third consecutive win after victories at Martinsville and Darlington. Hamlin has a strong track record at Bristol, with wins in 2023 and 2024.

OPTION 2: Kyle Larson (+400)

A consistent performer at Bristol, Larson is looking to add another win to his resume. He is among the favorites with odds at +400.

OPTION 3: Christopher Bell (+400)

Having achieved five top-five finishes this season, Bell is a strong contender with odds at +650.

Looking for drivers with bigger payouts? Try these:

Erik Jones (+25000)

He’s a former winner at Bristol (in the Xfinity Series) and always seems to sneak into the top 10 when the field gets shuffled. His best Cup finishes often come at short tracks or Darlington-style layouts.

Ty Gibbs (+5000)

Gibbs has had strong runs this year, and with JGR horsepower behind him, he’s not far from breaking through. Great raw speed, and he’s getting better at conserving tires on abrasive surfaces like Bristol.

Carson Hocevar (+8000)

The rookie has been feisty all season and impressed on short tracks in Trucks. Could sneak into the top 10 or better if strategy shakes up.