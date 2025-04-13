Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes Prediction: Will Toronto pull off upset?

The Toronto Maple Leafs (49-26-4) face off against the Carolina Hurricanes (47-27-5) on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC. This matchup, broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network and ESPN+, is pivotal as both teams gear up for the playoffs.​ What’s the best bet in tonight’s Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs (+150) at Carolina Hurricanes (-180); o/u 6

5:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 13, 2025

Lenovo Center, Raleigh, NC

TV: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes Public Betting: Bettors Favor Carolina

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Hurricanes’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Team Overview

Carolina Hurricanes

Record: 47-27-5 (99 Points, 2nd in Metropolitan Division)​

Home Record: 31-8-1​

Last Game: 7-3 victory over the New York Rangers on April 12​

Key Player: Seth Jarvis, with 25 home goals this season, tying a franchise record.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Record: 49-26-4 (102 Points, 1st in Atlantic Division)​

Road Record: 23-13-3​

Last Game: 1-0 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens on April 12​

Key Player: Auston Matthews, leading with 40.3% chance of scoring an anytime goal .​

Goaltender Matchup

Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen (13-6-1, 2.20 GAA, .911 SV%) is expected to start after Pyotr Kochetkov’s game on April 12 .​

Maple Leafs: Joseph Woll (25-14-1, 2.76 GAA, .907 SV%) is likely to start, following Anthony Stolarz’s shutout against Montreal .​

Injury Report

Carolina Hurricanes

Shayne Gostisbehere (D) – Out with a back injury​

Jesperi Kotkaniemi (C) – Out since April 5​

Jesper Fast (RW) – Out for the season​

Toronto Maple Leafs

David Kämpf (C), Oliver Ekman-Larsson (D), Jake McCabe (D) – All out until at least April 15​

Jani Hakanpää (D) – On long-term injured reserve .​

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Hurricanes are -180 moneyline favorites. The Maple Leafs are +150 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 6 goals.

Series History

This is the third meeting between the teams this season:​

January 9: Hurricanes won 6-3​

February 22: Maple Leafs won 6-3​

With the series tied, this game serves as a tiebreaker and a momentum builder heading into the postseason.

Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes Betting Prediction

I’m taking Toronto. The Maple Leafs beat the Hurricanes in the previous meeting between these two teams and they were an underdog in that matchup as well. This Toronto team is hot. The Leafs have won six out of their last seven games, while the Canes have dropped four out of their last five games entering play today.

Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes Prediction: TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS +150