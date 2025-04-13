Brahmas vs. Panthers UFL Week 3 Prediction

​ Week 3 of the UFL season brings a crucial interconference showdown between two struggling teams looking for answers early in the season. The Michigan Panthers (1-1) host the San Antonio Brahmas (0-2), with both franchises aiming to reverse troubling trends on both sides of the ball. What’s the best bet in today’s Brahmas vs. Panthers matchup?

Brahmas vs. Panthers UFL Week 3 Event Information

San Antonio Brahmas at Michigan Panthers

12:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 13, 2025

Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Brahmas vs. Panthers Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Panthers are 7-point home favorites versus the Brahmas. The total, meanwhile, sits at 34.5 points.

Key Storylines

For Michigan, a home loss to Birmingham last week exposed glaring holes, and a rash of injuries hasn’t helped. For San Antonio, it’s been a disastrous start to the season—one that cost them their offensive coordinator and may soon threaten their postseason hopes if things don’t turn around quickly.

Michigan: Searching for Stability

The Panthers were dealt three major blows this week—losing WR Marcus Simms (trade), RB Matt Colburn (IR), and star EDGE Breeland Speaks (IR). That leaves Bryce Perkins and Danny Etling still battling for the starting QB role, with neither clearly taking command.

Perkins will likely get the bulk of the snaps after flashing some playmaking ability last week, especially with his legs. But Michigan’s offensive identity remains in flux. The run game, however, could be their salvation—especially against a Brahmas defense that’s been gashed on the ground.

San Antonio: Identity Crisis

Nothing has gone right for the Brahmas. After being outscored 59-18 across two blowout losses to Arlington and St. Louis, they now enter Week 3 without OC A.J. Smith, who stepped down after internal disagreements over offensive philosophy.

Kellen Mond remains the starter, but he’s struggled with decision-making and reading defenses. New OC Payton Pardee is expected to lean into a more conservative, run-heavy approach—especially with John Lovett back as RB1. San Antonio desperately needs a spark on offense and some level of cohesion on defense.

Matchups to Watch

Michigan Run Game vs. San Antonio Front Seven

The Panthers boast the UFL’s top run-blocking unit according to PFF (75.0 grade).

San Antonio’s run defense is dead last (47.5), having surrendered 347 rushing yards and 7 TDs in just two games.

With Colburn out, Nate McCrary and rookie Jaden Shirden will be key. This could be a breakout week for both.

San Antonio O-Line vs. Michigan Pass Rush

The Brahmas’ O-line has been a disaster. They’ve struggled with protection and discipline.

Michigan hasn’t registered a sack yet this season—but Kenny Willekes steps in at EDGE for the injured Speaks and could be an X-factor.

If DC Collin Bauer dials up pressure, it could be a long day for Mond.

Brahmas vs. Panthers X-Factors

Malik Turner (WR, Michigan): Needs to emerge as the go-to receiver with Simms gone. He’s been heavily targeted but must convert that into production.

Jacob Harris (WR, San Antonio): Has shown early chemistry with Mond and may be the Brahmas’ best hope in the passing game.

John Lovett (RB, San Antonio): A top-tier UFL back when healthy. If San Antonio’s line can create space, Lovett could flip the script.

Coaching Battle

Mike Nolan (Michigan): A steady hand, but his insistence on a two-QB system and trading Simms has raised eyebrows. Needs to find consistency fast.

Wade Phillips (San Antonio): The veteran head coach looks rattled. With no signs of improvement on either side of the ball, he must rally this squad or risk a lost season.

Brahmas vs. Panthers UFL Week 3 Prediction

This one comes down to who can establish the run and avoid critical mistakes. Michigan is at home, has the better offensive line, and fewer question marks at the top. San Antonio is in disarray with a mid-season OC switch, no identity on either side of the ball, and multiple defensive injuries.

Expect a gritty, ground-heavy game, but Michigan’s trenches give them the edge. If Perkins manages the offense and avoids turnovers, the Panthers should get back in the win column.

Brahmas vs. Panthers UFL Week 3 Prediction: MICHIGAN PANHTERS -7