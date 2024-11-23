Ole Miss vs. Florida Prediction: Can Rebels keep CFP hopes alive?

Number 9 Ole Miss heads to Gainesville to face unranked Florida at 12:00 PM ET on ABC on Saturday afternoon. Can the Rebels cover the 12-point spread as road favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Ole Miss vs. Florida betting prediction.

Ole Miss is 8-2 straight up this season and 7-3 against the spread. Their best win came against Georgia, and their worst loss came against Kentucky.

Florida is 5-5 straight up this season and 6-4 against the spread. Their best win came against LSU, and their worst loss came against Texas A&M.

Ole Miss vs. Florida Matchup & Betting Odds

141 Ole Miss Rebels (-12) at 142 Florida Gators (+12); o/u 55.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 23, 2024

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Ole Miss vs. Florida Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 55% of bets are on Ole Miss. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ole Miss Rebels Game Notes

Rebels wide receiver Izaiah Hartrup (undisclosed) and running back Henry Parrish (leg) will both sit out Saturday’s game against the Gators. Parrish leads the team in rushing attempts (130), rushing yards (678), and rushing touchdowns (10) this season.

Ole Miss running back Logan Diggs is questionable to play this weekend due to a knee injury. Diggs had 652 rushing yards in 9 games of action as a member of LSU last season. He’s been working his way back from a significant knee injury he suffered last year.

Florida Gators Game Notes

Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (knee), offensive lineman Roderick Kearney (undisclosed), offensive lineman Devon Manuel (undisclosed), defensive back Devin Moore (undisclosed), defensive back Asa Turner (shoulder), linebacker Grayson Howard (undisclosed), running back Treyaun Webb (undisclosed), defensive back Ja’Keem Jackson (undisclosed), wide receiver Eugene Wilson (hip), defensive back Jason Marshall (shoulder), wide receiver Kahleil Jackson (knee), and defensive lineman Jamari Lyons (ankle) will all miss Saturday’s game against the Rebels.

Florida will start true freshman DJ Lagway at quarterback on Saturday. He led the team to a 27-16 upset win over LSU at home last weekend. He has a QBR of 62.8 on 118 passing attempts this season.

Ole Miss vs. Florida Betting Trends

Ole Miss is 16-20-3 ATS in conference games since the start of the 2020 season.

The Rebels are 4-7 ATS after a bye week since the beginning of the 2020 season.

Florida is 12-11 ATS against ranked opponents since the start of the 2020 season.

Florida is 2-0 ATS in their last 2 games against Ole Miss.

Ole Miss vs. Florida Betting Prediction

This has all the makings of a letdown spot for Ole Miss. They last played on November 9th and secured a crucial win over Georgia at home by a score of 28-10. The Rebels’ defense looked terrific and proved that they could play with the best teams in the country. Ole Miss played so well that they likely now only need to win their next two games to secure a playoff berth. If only things would be so simple in the SEC.

Florida is coming off of a big win over their own. The Gators toppled LSU at home last weekend 27-16 in a contest where they averaged an efficient 8.7 yards per passing attempt and 6.6 yards per rushing attempt. True freshman QB DJ Lagway started that game. The Gators are 3-0 straight up and 2-1 against the spread in games where Lagway led the team in passing yards. Florida will be free to play loose, and I like their chances to shock some people and stay competitive throughout this game. I’m taking the Gators and the points at home in Gainesville on Saturday afternoon.