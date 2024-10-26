Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss Prediction: Can Rebels blow out Sooners?

Unranked Oklahoma heads to Oxford to face #18 Ole Miss at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN on Saturday afternoon. Can the Rebels cover the 18.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss betting prediction.

Oklahoma is 4-3 straight up this season and 3-4 against the spread. Their best win came against Auburn, and their worst loss came against South Carolina.

Ole Miss is 5-2 straight up this season and 5-2 against the spread. Their best win came against South Carolina, and their worst loss came against Kentucky.

Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss Matchup & Betting Odds

169 Oklahoma Sooners (+18.5) at 170 Ole Miss Rebels (-18.5); o/u 48.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 26, 2024

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

TV: ESPN

Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 57% of bets are on Oklahoma. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Oklahoma Sooners Game Notes

Sooners wide receiver Deion Burks (undisclosed), wide receiver Andrel Anthony (undisclosed), defensive back Kendel Dolby (ankle), wide receiver Nic Anderson (quadriceps), defensive back Gentry Williams (undisclosed), wide receiver Jalil Farooq (foot), wide receiver Jayden Gibson (knee), and offensive lineman Geirean Hatchett (undisclosed) will sit out Saturday’s contest. Burks would be the biggest loss of the group listed above as he leads the team with 201 receiving yards this year.

Oklahoma running back Gavin Sawchuk is doubtful to play this weekend due to a quadriceps injury. Sawchuk has 20 carries for 42 yards in 5 games of action this season.

Ole Miss Rebels Game Notes

Rebels cornerback Cedrick Beavers (undisclosed) and running back Logan Diggs (knee) will both miss Saturday’s home date with Oklahoma.

Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris (undisclosed), offensive lineman Jayden Williams (undisclosed), and offensive lineman Jeremy James (hand) are all listed as questionable for Saturday’s contest.

Rebels running back Matt Jones is doubtful to play this weekend with an undisclosed ailment. Jones is second on the team with 222 rushing yards this season.

Ole Miss wide receiver Cayden Lee, linebacker TJ Dottery, and defensive end Princely Umanmielen are all probable to play with undisclosed injuries on Saturday.

Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends

Oklahoma is 4-6 ATS after a loss since the start of the 2022 season.

The Sooners are 3-4 ATS against ranked opponents since the beginning of the 2022 season.

Ole Miss is 15-13-2 ATS as the home team since the start of the 2020 season.

Ole Miss is 20-16-4 ATS as a favorite since the beginning of the 2020 season.

Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss Betting Prediction

The wheels appear to be coming off the bus for Oklahoma. The Sooners got smoked 34-3 against Texas on October 12th. They then followed that up with another stink bomb of a performance, getting trounced 35-9 at home against South Carolina on October 19th. The Sooners are rife with problems: injuries, inconsistent quarterback play, and a head coach who might be on the hot seat. Ole Miss is in better shape.

The Rebels are coming off of a bye week. Ole Miss is 7-5-1 ATS with the rest advantage since the start of the 2020 season when Lane Kiffin became their head coach. What’s more, the Rebels are 3-1 ATS coming off of a bye week since the start of the 2022 campaign. The public is leaning toward Oklahoma in this matchup, but I’m not. I’m laying the points with the Rebels at home in Oxford on Saturday afternoon.