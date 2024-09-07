Oklahoma vs. Houston Prediction: Can Cougars Rebound?

Two teams with very different results to open the season will square off on Saturday night at 7:45 p.m. ET when Oklahoma vs. Houston kicks off. Will the Sooners be able to cover the 28 point spread as home favorites? Or will the Cougars bounce back after a tough week 1 and make this game competitive?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Houston Cougars (+28) at Oklahoma Sooners (-28); o/u 49.5

7:45 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 7, 2024

Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Norman, OK

TV: SECN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Siding with Sooners

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 86% of bets are on Oklahoma. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Houston Cougars

Willie Fritz’s first season as head coach of the Cougars did not start off how he wanted it to. UNLV traveled to Houston in week 1 and won 27-7. Cougars quarterback Donovan Smith completed 50% of his passes for 135 yards and 2 interceptions (one pick 6). The offensive line allowed 6 sacks and the rushing game was able to gain just 38 yards on 26 carries. Backup quarterback Ui Ale had a bit better luck out there completing 7 of 8 passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. That all came on their final drive of the game when they were already down 27-0. The defense allowed 2 touchdown passes but also had 1 interception against a UNLV quarterback that only threw 13 passes.

Oklahoma Sooners

The Sooners started off their 2024 season at home with a 51-3 victory over Temple. Quarterback Jackson Arnold entered his first season as the starting quarterback after sitting behind Dillon Gabriel last season. This was pretty much a flawless game from the Sooners on both sides of the ball. Arnold threw for 141 yards and 4 touchdowns. Bauer Sharp had 5 receptions for 47 yards and 1 touchdown and Deion Burks had 6 receptions for 36 yards and 3 touchdowns. The rushing attack totaled 220 yards, led by Taylor Tatum who had 69 yards and 1 touchdown on 5 carries. The defense was absolutely dominant, forcing 4 fumbles and 2 interceptions while also tallying 6 sacks.

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Houston Cougars Betting Trends

Houston is 0-3-1 ATS in their last 4 games

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Houston’s last 7 games

Oklahoma is 8-1 SU in their last 9 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Oklahoma’s last 13 games

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Houston Cougars Prediction

I like Oklahoma to cover the 28 point spread. These two teams are on completely opposite ends of the spectrum. Houston is coming off of a 20 point loss in a game they were favored in at home. Now they are traveling to Oklahoma to play a squad that is coming off of a dominant 48 point win. The big stand out for me is the Oklahoma defense forcing 6 turnovers and getting 6 sacks. Meanwhile the Houston offensive line allowed 6 sacks to UNLV. Take out the 74 yard garbage time drive by Ui Ale, and the Cougars offense totaled just 173 yards. I just can’t see Houston having success moving the ball against a way better defense than they just played.

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Houston Cougars Prediction: Oklahoma -28