Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa CFB Prediction: Cowboys Should Run Wild

Number 13 Oklahoma State heads to Tulsa to face the unranked Golden Hurricane at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday afternoon on ESPN2. Can the Cowboys cover the 18-point spread as road favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa betting prediction.

Oklahoma State is 2-0 straight up this season and 1-1 against the spread. They beat South Dakota State in Week 1 and toppled Arkansas last week.

Tulsa is 1-1 straight up this season and 1-1 against the spread. They defeated Northwestern State in Week 1 and lost to Arkansas State last weekend.

Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa Matchup & Betting Odds

111 Oklahoma State Cowboys (-18) at 112 Tulsa Golden Hurricane (+18); o/u 62.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 14, 2024

Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, OK

TV: ESPN2

Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 64% of bets are on Tulsa. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Oklahoma State Cowboys Game Notes

Oklahoma State linebacker Collin Oliver will miss Saturday’s contest due to a foot injury. Oliver was second-team All-Big-12 last season and recorded 73 total tackles and 6 sacks for the Cowboys in 2023.

Cowboys reserve running back AJ Green will miss Saturday’s contest and likely several more after that with a leg injury. Green ran for 312 yards and 2 touchdowns as a member of Arkansas last year.

Oklahoma State linebacker Justin Wright is questionable to play on Saturday with an undisclosed injury. Wright racked up 101 total tackles for Tulsa in 2022 and was named to the All-AAC second team that season.

Tulsa Golden Hurricane Game Notes

Tulsa wide receiver Jeremiah Ballard will miss Saturday’s contest and likely the rest of the season with a knee injury. Ballard had 2 catches for 37 yards and a touchdown in Tulsa’s Week 1 victory over Northwestern State.

Golden Hurricane cornerback Champ Lewis won’t play on Saturday as he nurses a knee injury. The injury is significant enough that it will likely keep him out the rest of the year. Lewis had 1 solo tackle while playing for TCU last season.

Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa Betting Trends

Oklahoma State is 2-1 ATS as a road favorite since the start of the 2022 season.

Oklahoma State is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Tulsa is 0-4-1 ATS as a home underdog since the start of the 2022 season.

Tulsa is 3-6 ATS in their last 9 games overall.

Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa Betting Prediction

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II is one of the best backs in the country. Last season, Gordon won the Doak Walker Award, the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year Award, and was a unanimous All-American. The Fort Worth, TX native led the nation in rushing with 1,732 rushing yards last season and added 21 rushing touchdowns to boot. Tulsa’s run defense allowed 4.9 yards per carry last season, a figure which ranked 110th in the nation.

The Golden Hurricane hasn’t been much better against the run this season, as they rank 60th in the nation in yards per carry allowed through 2 games in 2024. Oklahoma State beat South Dakota State by 24 points in Week 1 of this season, and I could see the Cowboys toppling the Golden Hurricane by a similar margin this week. I’m laying the points with Oklahoma State on the road in this one.