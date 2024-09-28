Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State CFB Prediction: Can Wildcats bounce back?

Number 20 Oklahoma State heads to Manhattan to face #23 Kansas State at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN on Saturday afternoon. Can the Wildcats cover the 5.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State betting prediction.

Oklahoma State is 3-1 straight up this season and 2-2 against the spread. Their best win came against Arkansas, and their only loss came against Utah.

Kansas State is 3-1 straight up this season and 1-3 against the spread. Their best win came against Arizona, and their only loss came against BYU.

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State Matchup & Betting Odds

151 Oklahoma State Cowboys (+5.5) at 152 Kansas State Wildcats (-5.5); o/u 57.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 28, 2024

Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS

TV: ESPN

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 63% of bets are on Kansas State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Oklahoma State Cowboys Game Notes

Cowboys offensive lineman Jake Springfield and linebacker Justin Wright are both questionable for Saturday’s game with undisclosed injuries. Springfield is listed as the team’s starting right tackle, and Wright is listed as the team’s backup middle linebacker on the depth chart.

Oklahoma State linebacker Collin Oliver (foot) and running back AJ Green (leg) will both sit out Saturday’s road date with Kansas State. Oliver has 4 total tackles, a sack, and a pass defended in 2 games of action for the Cowboys this year. He was fourth on the team with 73 total tackles last season.

Kansas State Wildcats Game Notes

Wildcats running back DJ Giddens was one of the team’s few bright spots in their 38-9 loss to BYU last Saturday night. In that game, the 6’1” junior recorded 19 carries for 93 yards in the defeat. Giddens is fifth in the Big 12 in rushing with 417 yards this season.

Kansas State wide receiver Jayce Brown also made an impact in his team’s loss last weekend. The Fort Walton Beach, FL native caught 4 passes for a game-high 51 yards in the defeat. Jayce Brown leads Kansas State in catches (13) and receiving yards (199) this season.

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

Oklahoma State is 3-4 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

The Cowboys are 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games against Kansas State.

Kansas State is 23-13-3 ATS in conference games since the start of the 2020 season.

Kansas State is 12-4-1 ATS after a loss since the beginning of the 2020 season.

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State Betting Prediction

This is a good bounce-back spot for Kansas State. The Wildcats got upset in a big way last weekend when they lost 38-9 at BYU on Saturday night. That was a tough environment for the Wildcats’ first-year starting quarterback Avery Johnson to deal with. Many good teams have lost night games in Utah. It could be an outlier result when we look back at the end of the season.

Kansas State is 12-4-1 ATS after a loss since the start of the 2020 season. That’s the second-best mark in the country during that stretch. The home team has also covered the spread in the last six matchups between Oklahoma State and Kansas State. Kansas State will have this game at home, and they’ll be playing Oklahoma State after they lost a bruiser of a game to Utah. I like the Wildcats here, so I’ll be laying the points with Kansas State at home on Saturday afternoon.