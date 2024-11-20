Ohio vs. Toledo Prediction: Will Bobcats upset Rockets?

A pair of 7-3 teams from the MAC will clash at the Glass Bowl in Toledo, OH on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. ET. With the Rockets laying 1.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 44.5, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s Ohio vs. Toledo matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Ohio Bobcats (+1.5) at Toledo Rockets (-1.5); o/u 44.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Glass Bowl, Toledo, OH

TV: ESPN2

Ohio vs. Toledo Public Betting: Bettors Love Rockets on Wednesday

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 72% of bets are on Toledo. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Navarro has four rushing TDs vs. EMU

Parker Navarro completed 22 of 32 passes for 277 yards and one interception during Wednesday’s 35-10 win versus Eastern Michigan. He also had 13 rushes for 106 yards with four touchdowns. Navarro logged a solid 277 passing yards, and he also was a rushing merchant with 106 yards with a whopping four touchdowns. The game ended in a blowout, and the starting quarterback has now led the Bobcats to a 5-1 conference record. On the season, he has 1,636 passing yards for seven touchdowns and eight interceptions and 662 rushing yards for nine touchdowns.

Gleason accounts for three total TDs in blowout

Tucker Gleason was 13-for-23 passing for 136 yards and one touchdown during Tuesday’s 37-10 win versus Central Michigan. He also had eight rushes for 66 yards with two touchdowns. Gleason was very efficient against the Chippewas, and he didn’t need to be utilized heavily once the matchup got out of hand. The junior quarterback now has at least one rushing touchdown in the last three games for the Rockets, and his rushing upside on top of efficient passing puts him at a safe spot in the final weeks of the year.

Ohio vs. Toledo Betting Trends

Ohio is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Ohio’s last 5 games on the road

Toledo is 11-2 SU in its last 13 games at home

Toledo is 9-2 SU in its last 11 games when playing Ohio

Ohio vs. Toledo Prediction

Take Ohio. These two teams are similar in so many ways. Not only are they both 7-3, but the offenses are similar from an offensive efficiency standpoint as well. While Toledo has a slightly better defense, I’m taking Ohio based on recent play. The Bobcats have won five out of their last six games overall and have won three straight games at the betting window. And while the Rockets are coming off a 37-10 win over Central Michigan as a 14.5-point favorite, the Chips are also down to their third quarterback. They’ve also dropped two out of their last three games ATS.

Ohio vs. Toledo Prediction: Ohio Bobcats +1.5