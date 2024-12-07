Ohio vs. Miami (OH) Prediction: Can Redhawks Win MAC Champ?

The Ohio Bobcats face off against the Miami Redhawks on Saturday in the MAC Championship game. The Bobcats have won 5 straight games and finished up their regular season with a 9-3 record. The Redhawks won 7 straight to close out their regular season with an 8-4 record. They are currently 2.5 point favorites with this Ohio vs. Miami (OH) matchup set to kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Ohio Bobcats (+2.5) at Miami (OH) Redhawks (-2.5) o/u 44.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 7, 2024

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

TV: ESPN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Leaning Redhawks

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 53% of bets are on Miami (OH). That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ohio Bobcats

The Bobcats went 7-1 in conference play to secure a spot in the MAC Championship game. Their latest matchup was a 42-21 victory over Ball State. Parker Navarro completed 7 of 11 pass attempts for 169 yards. He also had 3 touchdowns and 1 interception. Navarro also led the ground attack taking 11 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Anthony Tyus III wasn’t far behind finishing with 109 yards on 13 carries. The defense had 2 fumble recoveries, 4 sacks, and 7 tackles for loss. On the season, Navarro has 10 touchdown passes to 10 interceptions. He also has averaged 6.6 yards per carry and has 13 rushing touchdowns.

Miami (OH) Redhawks

The Redhawks struggled to begin the season with a 1-4 record before winning 7 straight games against MAC opponents. Their latest win was 28-12 over Bowling Green. Brett Gabbert completed 18 of 28 pass attempts for 255 yards. He also had 3 touchdown passes and 2 interceptions. Keyon Mozee led the ground game with 108 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown. The defense finished with an interception, 4 sacks and 5 tackles for loss. Gabbert has completed 57.8% of his pass attempts this season for 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Ohio vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends

Ohio is 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games

The OVER is 6-6 in Ohio’s last 12 games

Miami is 6-6 ATS in their last 12 games

The UNDER is 6-5-1 in Miami’s last 12 games

Ohio vs. Miami (OH) Prediction:

I like the Redhawks laying the 2.5 points in this matchup. Miami won the regular season game between these two 30-20, however that was a 30-6 game entering the 4th quarter. Parker Navarro was replaced after completing 13 of 22 pass attempts for 88 yards and 2 interceptions. He also managed just 38 yards on 11 carries. In total the Bobcats rushed for 3.3 yards per carry. On the other side Brett Gabbert threw for 178 yards and 3 touchdowns and Mozee rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown.

Both teams have solid defenses with Miami ranking 10th in ppg allowing 17.3 and Ohio ranking 16th allowing 19.8. The Redhawks defense held Navarro to his lowest yards per carry in conference play. Meanwhile Miami was also able to score 30 points on the Bobcats. They dominated this matchup on both sides of the ball and I think they’ll be able to do it again on Saturday.

Ohio vs. Miami (OH) Prediction: Miami (OH) -2.5