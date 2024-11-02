Ohio State vs. Penn State Prediction: Can Penn State pull it off?

Number 4 Ohio State heads to University Park to face #3 Penn State at 12:00 PM ET on FOX on Saturday afternoon. Can the Buckeyes cover the 3-point spread as road favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Ohio State vs. Penn State betting prediction.

Ohio State is 6-1 straight up this season and 3-4 against the spread. Their best win came against Iowa, and their only loss came against Oregon.

Penn State is 7-0 straight up this season and 3-4 against the spread. Their best win came against Wisconsin, and they have yet to lose a game this season.

Ohio State vs. Penn State Matchup & Betting Odds

397 Ohio State Buckeyes (-3) at 398 Penn State Nittany Lions (+3); o/u 47.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 2, 2024

Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA

TV: FOX

Ohio State vs. Penn State Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 63% of bets are on Ohio State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ohio State Buckeyes Game Notes

Buckeyes left tackle Josh Simmons (knee) and reserve running back TC Caffey (knee) will both miss Saturday’s game against Penn State. Simmons will miss the rest of the year while Caffey may return at some point later in the season.

Simmons’ backup Zen Michalski (lower body) is doubtful to play this weekend, which means Ohio State may have to start freshman Deontae Armstrong or sophomore George Fitzpatrick at left tackle.

Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom (undisclosed) is probable for Saturday’s contest. Buckeyes wide receiver Reis Stockdale, cornerback Aaron Scott, and tight end Will Kacmarek are all questionable to play this weekend with undisclosed injuries.

Penn State Nittany Lions Game Notes

Nittany Lions starting quarterback Drew Allar (knee) is probable to play this weekend against Ohio State. He was knocked out of his team’s previous game against Wisconsin and replaced by redshirt sophomore Beau Pribula.

Penn State tight end Jerry Cross, wide receiver Ethan Black, and reserve quarterback Jaxon Smolik are all questionable to play this weekend with undisclosed injuries.

Ohio State vs. Penn State Betting Trends

Ohio State is 8-5 ATS in conference games since the start of last season.

The Buckeyes are 12-9-2 ATS as a road favorite since the start of the 2019 season.

Penn State is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

Penn State is 1-3 ATS as a home underdog since the start of the 2019 season.

Ohio State vs. Penn State Betting Prediction

These two teams play each other every year, and the result is almost always the same: Ohio State wins. Over the past 10 meetings between these two schools, the Buckeyes are 9-1 straight up and 3-7 ATS. The reason Ohio State’s ATS record is so bad is because Penn State was often getting 10+ points in those contests. So the Buckeyes would usually win and not cover. This Saturday, the line is only 3 points. So the question becomes, can Ohio State beat Penn State by more than a field goal? The Buckeyes have achieved that result 7 out of the last 10 times they’ve faced the Nittany Lions. I think they do it again here. I’m laying the points with Ohio State on the road in State College on Saturday afternoon.