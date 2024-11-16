Ohio State vs. Northwestern Prediction: Will Buckeyes win big?

Number 2 Ohio State heads to Chicago to face unranked Northwestern at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday afternoon on the Big Ten Network. Can the Buckeyes cover the 28.5-point spread as neutral-site favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Ohio State vs. Northwestern betting prediction.

Ohio State is 8-1 straight up this season and 5-4 against the spread. Their best win came against Penn State and their only loss came against Oregon.

Northwestern is 4-5 straight up this season and 3-6 against the spread. Their best win came against Maryland and their worst loss came against Washington.

Ohio State vs. Northwestern Matchup & Betting Odds

349 Ohio State Buckeyes (-28.5) at 350 Northwestern Wildcats (+28.5); o/u 44.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 16, 2024

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

TV: Big Ten Network

Ohio State vs. Northwestern Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 51% of bets are on Northwestern. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ohio State Buckeyes Game Notes

Buckeyes tight end Will Kacmarek (upper body), tight end Jace Middleton (undisclosed), cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt (undisclosed), offensive lineman Zen Michalski (lower body), and wide receiver Reis Stockdale (undisclosed) are all officially listed as questionable to play this weekend.

Michalski has been filling in for the Buckeyes’ injured starting left tackle, Josh Simmons. Simmons will miss the rest of the season with a significant knee injury. If Michalski is unable to play on Saturday, Ohio State could use redshirt junior Donovan Jackson at left tackle.

Northwestern Wildcats Game Notes

Wildcats kicker Jack Olsen (lower body), linebacker Xander Mueller (undisclosed), and wide receiver Bryce Kirtz (undisclosed) are all listed as questionable for Saturday’s home date with the Buckeyes. Kirtz is second on the team in receiving with 414 yards this season.

Northwestern defensive back Ori Adeyi, wide receiver Ricky Ahumaraeze, defensive lineman Richie Hagarty, and defensive lineman Jack Bailey are all out with undisclosed injuries this weekend. Bailey and Adeyi are both listed as backups on the team’s unofficial depth chart.

Ohio State vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

Ohio State is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games against Northwestern.

The Buckeyes are 7-8-2 ATS as a road favorite since the beginning of the 2021 season.

Northwestern is 14-10 ATS in conference games since the start of the 2022 season.

Northwestern is 14-11 ATS as an underdog since the beginning of the 2022 season.

Ohio State vs. Northwestern Betting Prediction

This is a difficult spot for the Buckeyes. Ohio State will be at a rest disadvantage this weekend, as they were forced to play last week while Northwestern had a bye. The Buckeyes are also in a potential look-ahead spot here. Ohio State plays undefeated Indiana next week in a monster matchup that could have far-reaching College Football Playoff implications. They may not be laser-focused on this game.

Northwestern has been mediocre at best this season. They’re 4-5 straight up and 3-6 against the spread in 2024. The one factor in their favor is how they’ve played against Ohio State in the past few years. The Wildcats are 3-2 ATS in their last 5 games against the Buckeyes. Northwestern lost 21-7 as 38-point underdogs last season and fell to the Buckeyes 22-10 as 18-point underdogs in 2020. I like Northwestern’s chances to keep it within 4 touchdowns here. The Wildcats are the pick.