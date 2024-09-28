Ohio State vs. Michigan State: Too many points?

The Ohio State Buckeyes will travel to East Lansing to take on the Spartans. Are the Buckeyes a smart bet to cover as 23.5-point favorites or is the value elsewhere? Keep reading for our Ohio State vs. Michigan State prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

205 Ohio State (-23.5) at 206 Michigan State (+23.5); o/u 48.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 28, 2024

Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI

TV: Peacock

Ohio State vs. Michigan State Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 77% of bets are on Michigan State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ohio State Buckeyes Game Notes

Ohio State improved to 3-0, defeating Marshall 49-14 on September 21st. Quinshon Judkins had a huge game on the ground, rushing for 173 yards on 14 carries and two TD’s. The Buckeyes will travel to East Lansing for their first road game of the year.

Michigan State Spartans Game Notes

The Spartans dropped their first game of the year to Boston College by four points last weekend. Aidan Chiles threw for 241 yards, however with 3 INT’s. Chiles will need to clean up the turnovers if they want to compete with the #3 Buckeyes.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State BETTING PREDICTION

Take Michigan State. This will be Ohio State’s first road of the season and it will be a tough environment in East Lansing. Michigan State will pull out everything they have to keep this game competitive. Aidan Chiles has shown at times that he has the talent to make big throws, if he can limit the mistakes, I believe they hang around in this one. Give me the Spartans as big home dogs in this spot.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State Prediction: Michigan State +23.5