Ohio State vs. Michigan Picks: Are Wolverines again undervalued?

Last Updated on November 29, 2025 9:33 am by Anthony Rome

Rivalry week always brings heat, and this year’s clash between the Buckeyes and Wolverines is loaded with betting intrigue — personnel questions, national implications and a number (the three-digit roar inside the Big House) that will make oddsmakers sweat. If you’re hunting angles for Ohio State vs. Michigan Picks, you want matchups that change lines, not headlines — today we’ll isolate the edges that matter to bettors without giving the winner away up front.

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

Ohio State vs. Michigan Game Day Information

When: Saturday, November 29, 2025 — 12:00 p.m. ET .

Venue: Michigan Stadium — Ann Arbor, Michigan (The Big House).

TV / Streaming: FOX (national); FOX Sports app / FOX One streaming options.

Ohio State vs. Michigan Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Ohio State -10.5 44 -395 Michigan +10.5 44 +310

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Ohio State 56% -5.5 -10.5 Michigan 44% +5.5 +10.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

Ohio State vs. Michigan Injury Report

Ohio State’s top receiver Jeremiah Smith addressed his status this week and described his issue as a “little situation” but said he expects to be available Saturday; coach Ryan Day confirmed both Smith and Carnell Tate have been doing what they can to play. That said, both missed recent game action and their snap count/physical readiness remain notable pregame variables for Buckeye game-planning and for any bettor factoring target share and red-zone usage.

Michigan enters with the usual late-November bumps and bruises but has been listed as largely healthier across the board compared with recent seasons; the Wolverines will hope home-field energy and a physical front can blunt Ohio State’s offense. (Check official gameday reports for any last-minute changes — depth chart movement the morning of the game can swing live lines.)

Why Michigan Covers

Ohio State is clearly the superior roster on paper — an elite defense that has posted historic numbers this season and an offense with game-breakers at receiver and tight end. But that’s exactly where the betting edge lies: public bettors tend to overweight roster strength and rankings, while sharp money finds value in situational edges. Michigan at home in Ann Arbor is one of the most hostile environments in sport; rivalry games compress variance, and the Wolverines have been battle-tested late in the year. Add in uncertain snap counts for Jeremiah Smith (and Carnell Tate) and you create a plausible path for Michigan to keep possessions long, force Ohio State into more conservative play-calls and limit quick-strike scoring.

Look for Michigan to lean on clock-eating runs, play-action to take advantage of an aggressive Buckeye pass rush, and special-teams or turnover chances that tend to pop in rivalry games. If Ohio State’s top receivers are limited or used conservatively early to get them to halftime, the Buckeyes’ scoring rate could dip enough for Michigan to stay within ten. From a betting standpoint, buying the home-dog logic — plus matchup-specific protections (rush defense vs. Michigan run game, red-zone efficiency, and early-game play-calling) — supports backing the Wolverines to cover +10 rather than needing them to win outright.

Ohio State vs. Michigan Picks & Predictions

Projection (final score): Ohio State 24, Michigan 16. I have Michigan covering the 10-point line while Ohio State still wins the game — a one-possession cover that rewards dog-backers who believe in rivalry-week variance, home-field bounce and the potential limited availability of Ohio State’s top pass-catchers.

🏈 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Responsible Gaming

For help, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our Affiliate Disclosure.