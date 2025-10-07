BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
Ohio State vs Illinois Odds: Line Moves, Tickets & Pick

byMichael Cash
October 7, 2025
The Ohio State vs Illinois odds headline another pivotal Big Ten matchup in Week 7 as No. 1 Ohio State visits No. 17 Illinois in Champaign. The Buckeyes’ defense keeps throttling explosives, while Illinois has covered four of five at home. Early betting pushed this line through 10, then paused as Illini money showed. Below we line up opening vs. current numbers, public tickets, quick injuries/weather, sharp trends, and buy/sell points. For live context, hit the College Football odds page, the CFB public betting chart, and the CFB hub.

Ohio State vs Illinois — Date, Time & TV

  • Matchup: No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini
  • Date/Time: Saturday, October 11 — 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Ohio State vs Illinois Odds — Open (Oct 6)

  • Spread: Ohio State -10.5 / Illinois +10.5
  • Moneyline: Ohio State -420 / Illinois +330
  • Total: 48.0
  • Notes: Opened -10/48 with fast Buckeyes interest; market nudged to -10.5 quickly.

Current Odds — Live Board (as of Tue, Oct 7)

  • Spread: Ohio State -11 (-110) / Illinois +11 (-110)
  • Moneyline: Ohio State -450 / Illinois +350
  • Total: 47.5 (-110)
  • Move (open → now): Small drift toward OSU; total trimmed a half point with light Under interest.

Public Betting — Tickets

  • Spread tickets: Ohio State ~72% / Illinois ~28%
  • Total tickets: Over ~58% / Under ~42%
  • Read: Public is heavy on the Buckeyes; contrarians have grabbed Illini +11 and some Under 47.5.

Injuries & Weather

  • Ohio State: RB TreVeyon Henderson (probable); WR Emeka Egbuka (probable).
  • Illinois: QB Luke Altmyer (questionable); CB Taz Nicholson (out).
  • Weather: Upper-60s at kickoff, light wind (5–7 mph) — minimal impact.

Ohio State vs Illinois Betting Trends

  • Ohio State is 8–1 ATS in its last nine Big Ten road games.
  • Illinois is 5–0 ATS in its last five as a home underdog.
  • Under is 7–3 in Illinois’ last 10 conference games.

Expert Pick & Buy Points

Pick: Illinois +11 (-110). Ohio State’s ceiling is clear, but Illinois’ defense and tempo control make +11 valuable at home. If the Buckeyes trade touchdowns for field goals, this lands inside the number.

  • Buy up to: +11 (-115)
  • Sell down to: +9.5 (-105)
  • Alt angles: 1H Under 23.5; Illinois TT Under 19.5 if posted.

