Ohio State vs Illinois Odds: Line Moves, Tickets & Pick

Ohio State vs Illinois — Date, Time & TV

Matchup: No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini

No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini Date/Time: Saturday, October 11 — 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 11 — 7:30 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Ohio State vs Illinois Odds — Open (Oct 6)

Spread: Ohio State -10.5 / Illinois +10.5

Ohio State -10.5 / Illinois +10.5 Moneyline: Ohio State -420 / Illinois +330

Ohio State -420 / Illinois +330 Total: 48.0

48.0 Notes: Opened -10/48 with fast Buckeyes interest; market nudged to -10.5 quickly.

Current Odds — Live Board (as of Tue, Oct 7)

Spread: Ohio State -11 (-110) / Illinois +11 (-110)

Ohio State -11 (-110) / Illinois +11 (-110) Moneyline: Ohio State -450 / Illinois +350

Ohio State -450 / Illinois +350 Total: 47.5 (-110)

47.5 (-110) Move (open → now): Small drift toward OSU; total trimmed a half point with light Under interest.

Public Betting — Tickets

Spread tickets: Ohio State ~72% / Illinois ~28%

Ohio State ~72% / Illinois ~28% Total tickets: Over ~58% / Under ~42%

Over ~58% / Under ~42% Read: Public is heavy on the Buckeyes; contrarians have grabbed Illini +11 and some Under 47.5.

Injuries & Weather

Ohio State: RB TreVeyon Henderson (probable); WR Emeka Egbuka (probable).

RB TreVeyon Henderson (probable); WR Emeka Egbuka (probable). Illinois: QB Luke Altmyer (questionable); CB Taz Nicholson (out).

QB Luke Altmyer (questionable); CB Taz Nicholson (out). Weather: Upper-60s at kickoff, light wind (5–7 mph) — minimal impact.

Ohio State vs Illinois Betting Trends

Ohio State is 8–1 ATS in its last nine Big Ten road games.

Illinois is 5–0 ATS in its last five as a home underdog.

Under is 7–3 in Illinois’ last 10 conference games.

Expert Pick & Buy Points

Pick: Illinois +11 (-110). Ohio State’s ceiling is clear, but Illinois’ defense and tempo control make +11 valuable at home. If the Buckeyes trade touchdowns for field goals, this lands inside the number.

Buy up to: +11 (-115)

+11 (-115) Sell down to: +9.5 (-105)

+9.5 (-105) Alt angles: 1H Under 23.5; Illinois TT Under 19.5 if posted.

