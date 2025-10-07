Ohio State vs Illinois Odds: Line Moves, Tickets & Pick

Last Updated on October 7, 2025 1:55 pm by admin
Ohio State vs Illinois — Date, Time & TV
- Matchup: No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini
- Date/Time: Saturday, October 11 — 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
Ohio State vs Illinois Odds — Open (Oct 6)
- Spread: Ohio State -10.5 / Illinois +10.5
- Moneyline: Ohio State -420 / Illinois +330
- Total: 48.0
- Notes: Opened -10/48 with fast Buckeyes interest; market nudged to -10.5 quickly.
Current Odds — Live Board (as of Tue, Oct 7)
- Spread: Ohio State -11 (-110) / Illinois +11 (-110)
- Moneyline: Ohio State -450 / Illinois +350
- Total: 47.5 (-110)
- Move (open → now): Small drift toward OSU; total trimmed a half point with light Under interest.
Public Betting — Tickets
- Spread tickets: Ohio State ~72% / Illinois ~28%
- Total tickets: Over ~58% / Under ~42%
- Read: Public is heavy on the Buckeyes; contrarians have grabbed Illini +11 and some Under 47.5.
Injuries & Weather
- Ohio State: RB TreVeyon Henderson (probable); WR Emeka Egbuka (probable).
- Illinois: QB Luke Altmyer (questionable); CB Taz Nicholson (out).
- Weather: Upper-60s at kickoff, light wind (5–7 mph) — minimal impact.
Ohio State vs Illinois Betting Trends
- Ohio State is 8–1 ATS in its last nine Big Ten road games.
- Illinois is 5–0 ATS in its last five as a home underdog.
- Under is 7–3 in Illinois’ last 10 conference games.
Expert Pick & Buy Points
Pick: Illinois +11 (-110). Ohio State’s ceiling is clear, but Illinois’ defense and tempo control make +11 valuable at home. If the Buckeyes trade touchdowns for field goals, this lands inside the number.
- Buy up to: +11 (-115)
- Sell down to: +9.5 (-105)
- Alt angles: 1H Under 23.5; Illinois TT Under 19.5 if posted.
