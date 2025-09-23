Ohio State at Washington Odds, Public Betting & Expert Picks

Ohio State at Washington headlines a top-10 style matchup at Husky Stadium on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS/Paramount+). This preview compares opening odds vs. current odds, plus public money, injuries, weather, sharp trends, and our expert pick with buy/sell points. For live context, open the CFB public betting chart and visit the College Football hub.

Game Snapshot — Ohio State at Washington

Matchup: No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes at Washington Huskies

No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes at Washington Huskies Date/Time: Sat, Sept. 27, 2025, 3:30 p.m. ET

Sat, Sept. 27, 2025, 3:30 p.m. ET TV: CBS/Paramount+

CBS/Paramount+ Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium (Seattle, WA)

Opening Odds — Ohio State at Washington

Spread: Ohio State −14 (opener)

Ohio State −14 (opener) Moneyline: Ohio State −355 / Washington +280 (opener range)

Ohio State −355 / Washington +280 (opener range) Total: 52.5 (opener)

52.5 (opener) Notes: Market opened two TDs; quick Washington money and market respect pulled this down off −14.

Buckeyes vs. Huskies — Current Odds (Open → Now)

Spread: Ohio State −8.0 (−110) / Washington +8.0 (−110)

Ohio State −8.0 (−110) / Washington +8.0 (−110) Moneyline: Ohio State −320 / Washington +260

Ohio State −320 / Washington +260 Total: 52.5 (O −110 / U −110)

52.5 (O −110 / U −110) Move note: −14 → −8; total stable around 52.5.

Public Money — Tickets %, Money %, Line Moves

Tickets % (Spread): Majority on Ohio State at the shorter number.

Majority on Ohio State at the shorter number. Money % (Spread): Sharper buy points appeared on Washington +8.5/+9 earlier in the week.

Sharper buy points appeared on Washington +8.5/+9 earlier in the week. Total Market: Balanced at 52.5; small Over interest if 52.0 shows.

Injuries & Weather

Ohio State: Defense largely intact; verify depth notes Friday and 90-min pre-kick per SOP.

Defense largely intact; verify depth notes Friday and 90-min pre-kick per SOP. Washington: Skill group healthy; monitor late-week status for a rotational DB.

Skill group healthy; monitor late-week status for a rotational DB. Weather: ~67°F, light wind, low rain risk — clean conditions on the lake.

Trends That Matter — Ohio State at Washington

Ohio State 11–3 ATS in last 14 September games.

Washington 20–2 SU in last 22 at home; home field typically boosts the Huskies’ pass rush.

Key number gravity around −7/−8: shop for the hook if siding with Washington.

Expert Pick & Buy Points

Pick: Washington +8 — number drift creates value at more than a TD.

Buy up to: +9 (−120 max)

+9 (−120 max) Sell down to: +7 acceptable at even money; avoid +6.5 or worse

+7 acceptable at even money; avoid +6.5 or worse Alt options: Small sprinkle Washington +260; Over only if 52.0 or lower appears

