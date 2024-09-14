Notre Dame vs. Purdue: Do the Irish Bounce Back?

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish head to West Lafaytette on Saturday to face the Purdue Boilermakers. With the Boilermakers listed as a double-digit home underdog and the total sitting at 45.5 points. What is the smart bet from Ross-Ade Stadium? Keep reading for our Notre Dame vs. Purdue prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

149 Notre Dame (-10.0) at 150 Purdue (+10.0); o/u 45.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 14, 2024

Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN

TV: CBS

Notre Dame vs. Purdue Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 64% of bets are on Purdue. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Game Notes

Notre Dame dropped their second of the season to Northern Illinois by two points last Saturday. Jermiyah Love had a nice game despite the loss, rushing 79 yards on 11 attempts and TD. The Irish look to get back in the win column at Purdue.

Purdue Boilermakers Game Notes

The Boilermakers moved to 1-0 after beating Indiana State 49-0 on August 31st. Hudson Card had a nearly perfect day going 24/25 for 273 yards and four TD’s. The Boilermakers look to knock off the #18 Irish on Saturday.

Notre Dame vs. Purdue Betting Trends

Notre Dame is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 away games.

Purdue is 6-4 ATS in its last home 10 games.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 games for the Boilermakers.

Notre Dame vs. Purdue BETTING PREDICTION

What should we expect from the Irish after last week’s debacle? To be honest I’m not entirely sure, but I think I would lean with the Boilermakers in this one.

Maybe Riley Leonard has a good game this week, but he has not looked comfortable under center for the Irish and now has to go on the road in a tough environment. On the other Hudson Card the Texas transfer definitely has talent for the Boilermakers and is a capable of making plays. I doubt the Irish lose again, but I think this score is closer than projected.

Notre Dame vs. Purdue Prediction: Purdue +10