Notre Dame vs. Navy Prediction: Will Notre Dame hand Navy 1st loss?

Number 12 Notre Dame and #24 Navy both head to East Rutherford to face each other at 12:00 PM ET on ABC on Saturday afternoon. Can the Midshipmen cover the 13.5-point spread as neutral-site underdogs this weekend? Keep reading for our Notre Dame vs. Navy betting prediction.

Notre Dame is 6-1 straight up this season and 4-2-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Texas A&M, and their only loss came against Northern Illinois.

Navy is 6-0 straight up this season and 5-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Memphis, and they have yet to lose a game this season.

Notre Dame vs. Navy Matchup & Betting Odds

151 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-13.5) vs. 152 Navy Midshipmen (+13.5); o/u 50.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 26, 2024

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Notre Dame vs. Navy Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 65% of bets are on Navy. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Game Notes

Fighting Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison (hip), defensive lineman Boubacar Traore (knee), cornerback Chance Tucker (knee), running back Gi’Bran Payne (knee), offensive lineman Charles Jagusah (pectoral), safety Taebron Bennie-Powell (shoulder), and offensive lineman Styles Prescod (shoulder) will all miss Saturday’s contest.

Notre Dame safety Tae Johnson (foot), starting kicker Mitch Jeter (undisclosed), and reserve quarterback C.J. Carr (elbow) are all officially listed as questionable for this weekend’s game against Navy.

Navy Midshipmen Game Notes

Midshipmen cornerback Irabonoise Oniha and running back Tyler Bradley are both questionable for Saturday’s game with undisclosed injuries. Oniha has 8 total tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a pass defended in 2 games of action this season. Bradley had 2 carries for 16 yards and 3 catches for 20 yards in 12 games of action for the Midshipmen last season.

Navy quarterback Blake Horvath was exceptional in his team’s 51-17 win over Charlotte last weekend. In that game, the 6’2” junior from Hilliard, OH completed 7 of 13 passes for 117 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also added 13 carries for 56 yards on the ground in the victory. Horvath’s QBR of 90.7 is third in the country this season.

Notre Dame vs. Navy Betting Trends

The over is 12-8 in Notre Dame’s games since the start of last season.

The over is 10-7-1 in Navy’s games since the beginning of last season.

Navy is 4-2 ATS against ranked opponents since the start of the 2021 season.

Navy is an FBS-best 13-4 ATS after a win since the beginning of the 2021 season.

Notre Dame vs. Navy Betting Prediction

This game will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where the New York Jets and New York Giants of the NFL play their home games. It will be closer to Navy’s Annapolis, Maryland campus than Notre Dame’s campus in South Bend, Indiana, for whatever that’s worth. Notre Dame has only played 3 games away from home this season, and they are 3-0 straight up and 3-0 ATS in those contests. The Irish’s game against the Midshipmen will provide a different type of challenge than going on the road against Texas A&M or playing Georgia Tech in a neutral-site venue in Atlanta.

Navy is third in the country in rushing yards this season with 277.2 yards per game. What’s more, the Midshipmen are averaging 7.6 yards per play this season, which ranks 2nd in the FBS behind only Miami. Furthermore, Navy leads the country with 0.772 points per play this season. The next best team in that metric is Boise State who is averaging 0.658 points per play this year. I think Navy has a real chance at winning this game, and a very good chance to keep it within two scores. I’m taking the Midshipmen plus the points in New Jersey on Saturday afternoon.