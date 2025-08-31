Notre Dame vs Miami Prediction: Will the Irish Win Big—or Cover the Spread in Miami?

The college football season lights up in South Florida as Notre Dame travels to face Miami in a primetime showdown. Oddsmakers are giving the Irish the early edge, but the big question for bettors is whether Notre Dame can cover the spread on the road. With new quarterbacks, fresh coaching wrinkles, and a hostile Hard Rock Stadium crowd, this opener has all the makings of a high-stakes betting opportunity.

Notre Dame at Miami Game Info

Notre Dame (Away) vs Miami (Home)

Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025

Sunday, August 31, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, FL

Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, FL TV: ABC

Betting Overview

Odds (via Bovada.lv): Notre Dame -3 (-105); Miami +3 (-115); Total: 50.5 points.

Notre Dame vs Miami Prediction

This game brings back echoes of a historic rivalry, and both programs are eager to make a statement. Miami enters with a revamped offense that should test Notre Dame’s secondary, while the Irish counter with one of the nation’s most balanced defensive units. The Hurricanes’ home crowd will play a role early, but Notre Dame’s discipline and superior depth should wear down Miami across four quarters.

Notre Dame’s offensive line is the difference-maker here, giving their quarterback time to exploit mismatches and sustain long drives. Miami’s athleticism keeps it competitive into the second half, but the Irish should make enough plays late to cover.

Score Prediction: Notre Dame 31, Miami 24

Best Bet: Notre Dame -3

Final Thoughts

Notre Dame has the experience and physical edge to not only win but also cover the spread in Miami.