Notre Dame vs. Miami Betting Odds & Preview – Saturday, August 30, 2025

Two of college football’s most iconic programs collide on Saturday, August 30, when Notre Dame takes on Miami in a primetime Week 1 showdown. This Notre Dame vs. Miami college football preview breaks down the betting odds, public betting snapshot, and the key storylines and trends heading into one of the most anticipated matchups of the opening weekend. With playoff implications already looming, the “Catholics vs. Convicts” rivalry reignites under the lights in South Florida.

Date & Time: Saturday, August 30, 2025 – Kickoff 7:30 p.m. ET

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL TV/Streaming: ABC

Betting Odds (via Bovada)

Point Spread: Notre Dame –4.0 (–110) | Miami +4.0 (–110)

Notre Dame –185 | Miami +150 Total (Over/Under): 55.5 — Over (–110), Under (–110)

Public Betting Snapshot

Public betting action shows 58% of spread tickets backing Notre Dame –4, while the moneyline splits are closer to even with sharp bettors grabbing Miami as a home dog. The total is also leaning slightly toward the Over at 55.5.

See full percentages here:

College Football Public Betting Chart

News, Notes & Storylines

Notre Dame enters ranked inside the Top 10 , with playoff hopes and a veteran quarterback under center. The Irish boast one of the nation’s deepest offensive lines and a returning receiving corps built for big plays.

, with playoff hopes and a veteran quarterback under center. The Irish boast one of the nation’s deepest offensive lines and a returning receiving corps built for big plays. Miami looks to make a statement at home , where Hard Rock Stadium will be electric. The Hurricanes lean on a revamped defense and an athletic quarterback to keep pace against the Irish.

, where Hard Rock Stadium will be electric. The Hurricanes lean on a revamped defense and an athletic quarterback to keep pace against the Irish. The rivalry itself needs little introduction—decades of history, national championships, and plenty of bad blood ensure this one will be physical and emotional from the opening kickoff.

Notre Dame vs. Miami Trends

ATS (Against The Spread): Notre Dame is 4–1 ATS in its last five season openers; Miami is 2–6 ATS in its last eight games as a home underdog.

Notre Dame is 4–1 ATS in its last five season openers; Miami is 2–6 ATS in its last eight games as a home underdog. O/U (Totals): The Over has cashed in five of the last six Notre Dame season openers .

The Over has cashed in . Public Betting: Slight majority leaning Irish to cover, sharper action spotted on Miami moneyline.

Slight majority leaning Irish to cover, sharper action spotted on Miami moneyline. Line Movement: Opened at Notre Dame –3, now –4 after early Irish action.

Previous Meetings (Last 3 Matchups)

2017: Miami 41, Notre Dame 8 (Hard Rock Stadium)

Miami 41, Notre Dame 8 (Hard Rock Stadium) 2012: Notre Dame 41, Miami 3 (Soldier Field, Chicago)

Notre Dame 41, Miami 3 (Soldier Field, Chicago) 2010: Notre Dame 33, Miami 17 (Sun Bowl)

Notre Dame leads the all-time series, but Miami has held its own in recent decades when games have been played in Florida.

Final Thoughts

Notre Dame brings the pedigree, rankings, and betting market support into this matchup, but Miami has the underdog energy of a program looking to return to national relevance. The Irish are built for a deep run, while the Hurricanes aim to pull an upset in a raucous home atmosphere.

Bet Considerations:

Spread: Notre Dame –4 is attracting early action, though Miami’s history in home night games makes them a live dog.

Notre Dame –4 is attracting early action, though Miami’s history in home night games makes them a live dog. Total: At 55.5, the Over is popular given both teams’ offensive potential.

