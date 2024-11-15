North Texas vs. UTSA Prediction: Despite total being in 70s, will over cash?

Despite the total being in the low-70s, will the over still cash in Thursday night’s North Texas vs. UTSA matchup? Kickoff from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX is set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

North Texas Mean Green (-1) at UTSA Roadrunners (+1); o/u 72.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 15, 2024

Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

TV: ESPN2

North Texas vs. UTSA Public Betting: Bettors Backing Huskies

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 57% of bets are on North Texas. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Morris shut down by Army

Chandler Morris completed 24 of 37 passes for 214 yards and two interceptions during Saturday’s 14-3 loss against Army. Morris faced a very difficult matchup Saturday and was not able to work his way to a productive outing. He threw for just 214 yards, his second fewest this season, and failed to throw a touchdown pass after throwing multiple in all eight of his starts heading into the game. Next up he faces UTSA on Friday with a good chance to rediscover his form.

Four TDS in shocking win over Memphis

Owen McCown completed 20 of 37 passes for 280 yards and four touchdowns during Saturday’s 44-36 victory versus Memphis. He also had five rushes for 28 yards. McCown put together an excellent performance Saturday as he lead the Roadrunners to the upset win over Memphis. McCown tossed four touchdown passes in his second straight game and did not commit a turnover for the sixth time this season. It was an especially impressive performance given his top two receivers — Devin McCuin (undisclosed) and Willie McCoy (undisclosed) — were out.

North Texas vs. UTSA Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 6 of North Texas’s last 7 games

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of North Texas’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Texas-San Antonio

Texas-San Antonio is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

Texas-San Antonio is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing at home against North Texas

North Texas vs. UTSA Prediction

Take the over. The Mean Green were shut down last Saturday by Army, but otherwise have played in a slew of high-scoring games this season. In fact, before their 14-3 loss to the Black Knights, North Texas played in six straight games that went over. Before their 3-point effort versus Army, they scored at least 37 points in five straight games and eclipsed the 40-point mark in four out of those five contests.

On the other side, the Roadrunners dropped 44 points on Memphis, 45 on Tulsa and 38 on FAU over their last three games. They also allowed 36 points to the Tigers, 46 to the Golden Hurricane (who doesn’t have a very potent offense) and 24 points to the Owls.

These two teams are over-hitting machines.

North Texas vs. UTSA Prediction: OVER 72.5