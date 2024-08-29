North Dakota State vs. Colorado Prediction: Are Buffs in Trouble?

Are Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes in trouble on Thursday night when North Dakota State vs. Colorado kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET? Or will the Buffs cover as a 9.5-point home favorite?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

North Dakota State Bison (+9.5) at Colorado Buffaloes (-9.5); o/u 61

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, August 29, 2024

Folsom Field, Boulder, CO

TV: ESPN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Colorado

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 59% of bets are on Colorado. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Offerdahl slated to start for Colorado

Charlie Offerdahl is currently the starting running back for Colorado, per Steven Corder of StarLocalMedia.com. Offerdahl has competition in the backfield, including sophomore transfer Dallan Hayden and freshmen Brandon Hood and Micah Welch, but Offerdahl appears to be leading the pack as the 2024 season draws closer. The 5-foot-11 running back has gone through multiple injuries over the past year after missing the final four games of the 2023 season with a leg injury and missing the Buffaloes’ spring game with an intestinal issue, but it appears the junior may finally be in line to get his shot.

Woods healthy heading into Opener

Trevor Woods (undisclosed) is healthy as Colorado gets set to kick off its 2024 season, 247Sports.com reports. Woods missed the final two games of the 2023 season, but now appears to be a full go ahead of the Buffaloes’ opener against North Dakota State on Aug. 29.

North Dakota State vs. Colorado Betting Trends

North Dakota State is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games

The Bison are 6-1 SU in its last 7 games on the road

Colorado is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Colorado’s last 5 games at home

North Dakota State vs. Colorado Betting Prediction

Take North Dakota State. For a second straight offseason, Sanders overhauled his roster through the transfer portal. They’re extremely talented at the skill positions, but they’re weak in the trenches…again.

As for the Bison, they have proven over the last 15 years that they’re a fantastic program. They’ve won nine of the last 12 FCS national titles and will give the Buffs a game tonight. They might not be a powerhouse like they have been in the past, but CU has more questions than answers heading into the season.

North Dakota State vs. Colorado Prediction: NORTH DAKOTA STATE BISON +9.5