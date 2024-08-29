Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAF Articles

    North Carolina vs. Minnesota Prediction: Will offenses struggle?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    North Carolina vs. Minnesota

    The ACC will take on the Big Ten in Thursday night’s North Carolina vs. Minnesota matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET. With the Golden Gophers listed as a 2-point home dog and the total sitting at 50.5, what’s the best bet tonight at Huntington Bank Stadium?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    North Carolina Tar Heels (-2) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (+2); o/u 50.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, August 29, 2024

    Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

    TV: FOX

    Public Betting: Public Bettors Love Races with Spread

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 51% of bets are on North Carolina. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Criswell not expected to play on Thursday

    Jacolby Criswell is not expected to share snaps during the Tar Heels’ game Thursday at Minnesota, Inside Carolina reports. Criswell was making a case to be the Tar Heels’ starting quarterback Thursday. But currently, Max Johnson and Conner Harrell appear to be preferred QBs over their supposedly rising teammate. The announcement significantly lowers Criswell’s statistical upside.

    New Hampshire transfer likely to start at QB

    Max Brosmer announced his commitment to Minnesota on Sunday. Brosmer transferred to Minnesota from New Hampshire. While enrolled there for three seasons across four years, two of them featured him logging more than 3,000 passing yards and 25 touchdowns. Despite his inexperience at the FBS level, Brosmer brings in a lot of experience as a starting quarterback and is the prime candidate to be Minnesota’s primary QB now that Athan Kaliakmanis will transfer elsewhere.

    North Carolina is 8-4 SU in its last 12 games on the road

    North Carolina is 2-5 SU in its last 7 games

    Minnesota is 13-5 SU in its last 18 games at home

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Minnesota’s last 6 games at home

    North Carolina vs. Minnesota Betting Prediction

    Take the under. Darius Taylor and Daniel Jackson are both questionable for tonight’s game, which means Minnesota could be without its leading rusher and receiver. If they do play, they could be limited.

    North Carolina, meanwhile, is breaking in a new quarterback and replacing four starters along the offensive line. I expect both offenses to struggle tonight in Minnesota.

    North Carolina vs. Minnesota Prediction: UNDER 50.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com