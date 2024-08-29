North Carolina vs. Minnesota Prediction: Will offenses struggle?

The ACC will take on the Big Ten in Thursday night’s North Carolina vs. Minnesota matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET. With the Golden Gophers listed as a 2-point home dog and the total sitting at 50.5, what’s the best bet tonight at Huntington Bank Stadium?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

North Carolina Tar Heels (-2) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (+2); o/u 50.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, August 29, 2024

Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

TV: FOX

Public Betting: Public Bettors Love Races with Spread

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 51% of bets are on North Carolina. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Criswell not expected to play on Thursday

Jacolby Criswell is not expected to share snaps during the Tar Heels’ game Thursday at Minnesota, Inside Carolina reports. Criswell was making a case to be the Tar Heels’ starting quarterback Thursday. But currently, Max Johnson and Conner Harrell appear to be preferred QBs over their supposedly rising teammate. The announcement significantly lowers Criswell’s statistical upside.

New Hampshire transfer likely to start at QB

Max Brosmer announced his commitment to Minnesota on Sunday. Brosmer transferred to Minnesota from New Hampshire. While enrolled there for three seasons across four years, two of them featured him logging more than 3,000 passing yards and 25 touchdowns. Despite his inexperience at the FBS level, Brosmer brings in a lot of experience as a starting quarterback and is the prime candidate to be Minnesota’s primary QB now that Athan Kaliakmanis will transfer elsewhere.

North Carolina vs. Minnesota Betting Trends

North Carolina is 8-4 SU in its last 12 games on the road

North Carolina is 2-5 SU in its last 7 games

Minnesota is 13-5 SU in its last 18 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Minnesota’s last 6 games at home

North Carolina vs. Minnesota Betting Prediction

Take the under. Darius Taylor and Daniel Jackson are both questionable for tonight’s game, which means Minnesota could be without its leading rusher and receiver. If they do play, they could be limited.

North Carolina, meanwhile, is breaking in a new quarterback and replacing four starters along the offensive line. I expect both offenses to struggle tonight in Minnesota.

North Carolina vs. Minnesota Prediction: UNDER 50.5