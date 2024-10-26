Nebraska vs. Ohio State Prediction: Can Buckeyes win big?

Unranked Nebraska heads to Columbus to face #4 Ohio State at 12:00 PM ET on FOX on Saturday afternoon. Can the Buckeyes cover the 25.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Nebraska vs. Ohio State betting prediction.

Nebraska is 5-2 straight up this season and 4-2-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Colorado, and their worst loss came against Illinois.

Ohio State is 5-1 straight up this season and 3-3 against the spread. Their best win came against Iowa, and their only loss came against Oregon.

Nebraska vs. Ohio State Matchup & Betting Odds

209 Nebraska Cornhuskers (+25.5) at 210 Ohio State Buckeyes (-25.5); o/u 47.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 26, 2024

Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

TV: FOX

Nebraska vs. Ohio State Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 52% of bets are on Nebraska. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Nebraska Cornhuskers Game Notes

Cornhuskers running back Rahmir Johnson (concussion), tight end Mac Markway (knee), defensive back Roger Gradney (knee), wide receiver Demitrius Bell (knee), offensive lineman Turner Corcoran (leg), and offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka (knee) will all miss Saturday’s road date with Ohio State. Johnson and Corcoran are both listed as starters on the team’s depth chart.

Nebraska reserve running back Maurice Mazzccua and starting kicker Tristan Alvano are both questionable to play this weekend with undisclosed injuries. Alvano is 3 for 4 on field goals and 12 for 12 on extra-point tries this season.

Ohio State Buckeyes Game Notes

Buckeyes offensive lineman Josh Simmons and running back TC Caffey will both miss Saturday’s contest with knee injuries. Caffey hasn’t played yet this season. Simmons was the team’s starting left tackle and had a first-round grade according to ESPN’s Mel Kiper, but he’ll miss the rest of the season with a significant left knee injury. In his place, Ohio State will start senior tackle Zen Michalski on Saturday.

Ohio State wide receiver Reis Stockdale and running back Rashid SeSay are both questionable to play this weekend with undisclosed ailments. Neither player has recorded any statistics this season.

Nebraska vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

Nebraska is 4-7-2 ATS in conference games since the start of last season.

The Cornhuskers are 0-8 ATS against ranked opponents since the start of the 2022 season.

Ohio State is 11-6-1 ATS as a home favorite since the beginning of the 2022 season.

Ohio State is 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games against Nebraska.

Nebraska vs. Ohio State Betting Prediction

Nebraska is coming off their worst loss of the season last weekend, a 56-7 blowout defeat at Indiana. That game illustrated how far the Cornhuskers have to go to become true Big Ten contenders. Ohio State is better than that Indiana team, so Nebraska is going to have their hands full this weekend.

The Buckeyes had a bye last weekend after losing 32-31 at Oregon on October 12th. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has been good in spots like these. Since 2019, when Day became the headman in Columbus, Ohio State is 8-6 ATS after a bye week. In that same span, the Buckeyes are 21-13-1 ATS as home favorites and 6-5 ATS with the rest advantage. Furthermore, Ohio State is 27-17-2 ATS in conference games since 2019. The Buckeyes can still win the Big Ten and they can still make it to the 12-team College Football Playoff at the end of the season. A big victory here would go a long way toward a potential conference title and a potential playoff berth. I like the Buckeyes to win big on Saturday. I’m laying the points with Ohio State at home in Columbus this weekend.